Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.89
12.89
12.89
12.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.21
117.59
116.36
111.31
Net Worth
130.1
130.48
129.25
124.2
Minority Interest
Debt
62.8
73.78
50.89
102.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
192.9
204.26
180.14
226.68
Fixed Assets
2.59
3.37
4.05
3.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
56.04
59.94
59.82
58.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.87
0.57
0.89
0.85
Networking Capital
133.25
140.25
115.22
163.57
Inventories
22.58
18.22
20.34
79.4
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
96.74
101.02
67.52
77.73
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
25.41
33.41
35.89
10.67
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-11.48
-12.4
-8.53
-4.23
Cash
0.16
0.15
0.16
0.53
Total Assets
192.91
204.28
180.14
226.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.