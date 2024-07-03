iifl-logo-icon 1
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Share Price

95.1
(2.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open92.99
  • Day's High102
  • 52 Wk High107.8
  • Prev. Close92.97
  • Day's Low90
  • 52 Wk Low 36.5
  • Turnover (lac)45.36
  • P/E34.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value106.53
  • EPS2.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.94
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

92.99

Prev. Close

92.97

Turnover(Lac.)

45.36

Day's High

102

Day's Low

90

52 Week's High

107.8

52 Week's Low

36.5

Book Value

106.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.94

P/E

34.05

EPS

2.73

Divi. Yield

0

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.80%

Non-Promoter- 4.01%

Institutions: 4.01%

Non-Institutions: 31.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.89

12.89

12.89

12.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

117.21

117.59

116.36

111.31

Net Worth

130.1

130.48

129.25

124.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

64.7

10.48

-20.01

32.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

35.56

31.88

35.57

30.42

42.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.56

31.88

35.57

30.42

42.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.22

0.47

0.45

0.7

0.55

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pioneer Investcorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

G M Gandhi

Independent Director

A B Desai

Independent Director

Kamlini Chaitan Maniar

Independent Director

Athreya Tayagrajan Krishnakumar

Non Executive Director

Tushya Jatia

Independent Director

Shailesh Pravin Dalal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riddhi Dilip Sidhpura

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pioneer Investcorp Ltd

Summary

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is a Sebi Registered Category I Merchant Banker. The Company incorporated in January, 1984 was promoted by M M Gandhi and G M Gandhi. The Bombay-based Pioneer Investcorp established itself as a niche player in financial services with a presence in a gamut of financial products in both fee and fund-based activities. It renders a range of financial services to a well-diversified corporate clientele. The Company has been engaged in the business of Investment Banking by rendering project and financial advisory services, including private placement of Equities and Bonds, Term Loan / Debt Syndication, Project finance /GDRs /FCCB to their various corporate clients and industrial houses in their development projects. It further include formation of capital structure, raising capital, debt restructuring, project financing and other corporate advisory servicesPioneers investment banking operations include both primary and secondary market operations and are supported by a well-equipped in-house equity research division. Its merchant banking activities includes corporate advisory services on capital structuring of both equity and debt and issue management (which includes pre-issue management, private placement of securities and underwriting). A SEBI-authorised merchant banker, Pioneer has already established itself in issue management.It went public in Apr.95 to strengthen and consolidate its capital base and augment long-term resources.Pioneer plans to further e
Company FAQs

What is the Pioneer Investcorp Ltd share price today?

The Pioneer Investcorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is ₹116.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is 34.05 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pioneer Investcorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is ₹36.5 and ₹107.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd?

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.89%, 3 Years at 27.60%, 1 Year at 163.45%, 6 Month at 96.02%, 3 Month at 47.99% and 1 Month at 49.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.80 %
Institutions - 4.01 %
Public - 31.18 %

