SectorFinance
Open₹92.99
Prev. Close₹92.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.36
Day's High₹102
Day's Low₹90
52 Week's High₹107.8
52 Week's Low₹36.5
Book Value₹106.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)116.94
P/E34.05
EPS2.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.89
12.89
12.89
12.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.21
117.59
116.36
111.31
Net Worth
130.1
130.48
129.25
124.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
64.7
10.48
-20.01
32.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
35.56
31.88
35.57
30.42
42.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.56
31.88
35.57
30.42
42.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.22
0.47
0.45
0.7
0.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
G M Gandhi
Independent Director
A B Desai
Independent Director
Kamlini Chaitan Maniar
Independent Director
Athreya Tayagrajan Krishnakumar
Non Executive Director
Tushya Jatia
Independent Director
Shailesh Pravin Dalal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riddhi Dilip Sidhpura
Reports by Pioneer Investcorp Ltd
Summary
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is a Sebi Registered Category I Merchant Banker. The Company incorporated in January, 1984 was promoted by M M Gandhi and G M Gandhi. The Bombay-based Pioneer Investcorp established itself as a niche player in financial services with a presence in a gamut of financial products in both fee and fund-based activities. It renders a range of financial services to a well-diversified corporate clientele. The Company has been engaged in the business of Investment Banking by rendering project and financial advisory services, including private placement of Equities and Bonds, Term Loan / Debt Syndication, Project finance /GDRs /FCCB to their various corporate clients and industrial houses in their development projects. It further include formation of capital structure, raising capital, debt restructuring, project financing and other corporate advisory servicesPioneers investment banking operations include both primary and secondary market operations and are supported by a well-equipped in-house equity research division. Its merchant banking activities includes corporate advisory services on capital structuring of both equity and debt and issue management (which includes pre-issue management, private placement of securities and underwriting). A SEBI-authorised merchant banker, Pioneer has already established itself in issue management.It went public in Apr.95 to strengthen and consolidate its capital base and augment long-term resources.Pioneer plans to further e
Read More
The Pioneer Investcorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is ₹116.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is 34.05 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pioneer Investcorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is ₹36.5 and ₹107.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.89%, 3 Years at 27.60%, 1 Year at 163.45%, 6 Month at 96.02%, 3 Month at 47.99% and 1 Month at 49.52%.
