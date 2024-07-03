Summary

Pioneer Investcorp Ltd is a Sebi Registered Category I Merchant Banker. The Company incorporated in January, 1984 was promoted by M M Gandhi and G M Gandhi. The Bombay-based Pioneer Investcorp established itself as a niche player in financial services with a presence in a gamut of financial products in both fee and fund-based activities. It renders a range of financial services to a well-diversified corporate clientele. The Company has been engaged in the business of Investment Banking by rendering project and financial advisory services, including private placement of Equities and Bonds, Term Loan / Debt Syndication, Project finance /GDRs /FCCB to their various corporate clients and industrial houses in their development projects. It further include formation of capital structure, raising capital, debt restructuring, project financing and other corporate advisory servicesPioneers investment banking operations include both primary and secondary market operations and are supported by a well-equipped in-house equity research division. Its merchant banking activities includes corporate advisory services on capital structuring of both equity and debt and issue management (which includes pre-issue management, private placement of securities and underwriting). A SEBI-authorised merchant banker, Pioneer has already established itself in issue management.It went public in Apr.95 to strengthen and consolidate its capital base and augment long-term resources.Pioneer plans to further e

Read More