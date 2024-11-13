Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

PIONEER INVESTCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of a chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PIONEER INVESTCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Any other business with the permission of a chair In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday 12th August 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report will be made available on the Companys website www.pinc.co.in. The meeting commenced at 2:55 p.m. and concluded at 4:25 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

PIONEER INVESTCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors report and Secretarial Audit report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. A. T. Krishnakumar [DIN: 00926304] as an Independent Director for second term of five years. 3. To fix Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To approve draft notice of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and fix date and time of the AGM; 5. Any other business with the permission of a chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16th July 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved 1. Re-appointment of M/s. Vineet Patel & Co., Practicing Company as the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. A. T. Krishnakumar as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for second term of 5 (five) years, 3. Issue and allotment of NCDs aggregating up to Rs.300 Crores on private placement, subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Notice of 39th AGM, Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and all relevant annexures of Directors report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 5. AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 7 May 2024

PIONEER INVESTCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Statement of the Company for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of a chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday 30th May 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda: 1. Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audited Financial Statements of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. We do hereby confirm that the Statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. Jayesh Dadia & Associates LLP, have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Read less.. Audited Financial Results for fourth quarter & financial year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024