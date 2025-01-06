iifl-logo-icon 1
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

96.1
(3.37%)
Jan 6, 2025

Pioneer Invest FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

64.7

10.48

-20.01

32.11

Other operating items

Operating

64.7

10.48

-20.01

32.11

Capital expenditure

-0.75

1.11

0.85

0.75

Free cash flow

63.95

11.59

-19.16

32.86

Equity raised

221.41

214.66

207.59

193.09

Investing

0.14

-0.52

1.98

11.5

Financing

66.62

11.42

-18.64

31.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

352.12

237.15

171.77

268.74

