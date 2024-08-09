In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16th July 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved 1. Notice of 39th AGM, Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and all relevant annexures of Directors report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means Submission of Newspaper clipping of Intimation of Corrigendum to the 39th Annual Report for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) 39th AGM held on Thursday, 22nd August 2024 via Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means commenced at 4:00 p.m. to transact the business set out in the notice of AGM dated 16th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024) Combined Voting results along with Scrutinizer Report for the 39th AGM held on 22nd August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)