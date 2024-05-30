To

The Members of Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. Pioneer Investcorp Limited(the “Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss(includingOtherComprehensiveIncome),Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended, (“IndAS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. communicated in our report.

Sr Key Audit Matter No. Auditors response 1. Measurement of Investments in accordance with Ind AS 109 “Financial Instruments” Principal Audit Procedures On initial recognition, Investments are recognized at fair value, in case of Investments which are recognized at fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL), its transaction cost is recognized in the statement of profit and loss. In other cases, the transaction costs are attributed to the acquisition value of the investments. Obtained an understanding of Companys business model assessed in accordance with Ind AS 109. The Companys investments are subsequently classified into following categories based the objective of its business model to manage the cash flows and options available in the standard: Evaluated the Companys assessment of business model. Obtained an understanding of the determination of the measurement of the investments and tested the reasonableness of the significant judgments applied by the management. Debt instruments at amortized cost Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the measurement and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. Debt instruments and equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) Obtained valuation certificate of independent valuer in respect of fair value investments Equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income FVTOCI. Ensured that the Company has used valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximizing the use of relevant observable inputs and minimizing the use of unobservable inputs. The Company has assessed following two business model: Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. - Held to collect contractual cash flows - Realizing cash flows through the sale of investments. The Company makes decisions based on the assets fair values and manages the assets to realize those fair values. Since valuation of investments at fair value involves critical assumptions, significant risk in valuation and complexity in assessment of business model, the valuation of investments as per Ind AS109 is determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.If, based on the work we have performed and based on the work done/ audit reports of other auditors, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

IIn preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to out weigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report)Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company in so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rule, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the afore said standalone financial statements comply with the IndAS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financialreporting.

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(I) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note 29 to the standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. Thus, the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 52 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 52 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) & (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence comments as required under Clause 11(f) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 have not been given.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023

Based on our examination, the accounting software used by the company for maintaining its books of account did not have the audit trail (edit log)facility enabled throughout the year as required under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014. Therefore, we are unable to comment on the matters as required under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014.

For Jayesh Dadia & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.: 121142W/W-100122

Jayesh Dadia Partner M.No.: 033973

UDIN: 24033973BKCEKU9682 Date: 30th May, 2024 Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE - A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND-AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the Books of Accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of Audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company does not have intangible assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on suchverification. on such verification.

c According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its the Property, Plant & Equipment and intangible assets or right to use assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and the rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us and based on our examination of the books of account, the company holds inventory of securities which are held for the purpose of trade. The same are held in dematerialized form and accordingly are subject to physically verification by the management during the year.However, the same have been verified with the demat holding statements received from the depositories on regular intervals by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. Deviations / discrepancies, if any, are not material.

iii. The Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, and provided guarantee or securities to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year details of which are given below.

Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, t h e Company has granted loans to subsidiaries.

Particulars Amount ( in Lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries* 25,252.15 Associates* 5,494.17 Others - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* 2,075.16 Associates* - Others -

(b) In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which the loans have been granted were not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(C) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loans given by the company are repayable on demand. As informed& represented to us by the management, repayment of principal amount and interest (if agreed) has been received during the year whenever demanded by the company.

(d) Since the repayment schedule of the loans given has not been stipulated, we are unable to comment as to whether any amount is overdue for period of more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to use and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loan given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) The company has granted loans without specifying any period of repayment details in respect of which are as follows.

Particulars Related Parties Others Total Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year 30,746.32 - 30,746.32 for which period of repayment is not specified Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans - 100.00% 100.00% to the to talloans

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any depositor amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no undisputed statutory dues as mentioned above in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited or partially deposited are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount disputed (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates (F.Y.) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 76,55,100 2010-11 CIT(A)

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans for other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, fundsraised onshort- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable..

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any material fraudby the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees noticedor reported during the year nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

70 xv. According to the information & explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) (a) & (b) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 451(A) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) (c) & (d) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the Statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given tous and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report There on paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising of the information included in the Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company during the year under audit. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Jayesh Dadia & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.: 121142W/W-100122

Jayesh Dadia Partner M.No.: 033973

UDIN: 24033973BKCEKU9682 Date: 30th May, 2024 Place: Mumbai

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Pioneer Investcorp Limited of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Pioneer Investcorp Limited(the “Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in general, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were found operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company. However, the same needs to be formally documented in view of the size of the company and nature of its business and regulatory requirements, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct ofitsbusiness,includingadherencetocompanyspolicies,thesafeguardingofitsassets,theprevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Jayesh Dadia & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.: 121142W/W-100122

Jayesh Dadia Partner M.No.: 033973

UDIN: 24033973BKCEKU9682

Date: 30th May, 2024

Place: Mumbai