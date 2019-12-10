iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

22.6
(-2.38%)
Dec 10, 2019|03:29:51 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

25.96

25.96

25.96

25.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-51.5

-43.39

-20.91

-20.97

Net Worth

-25.54

-17.43

5.05

4.99

Minority Interest

Debt

13.44

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-12.1

-17.43

5.05

4.99

Fixed Assets

0.27

0.31

0.36

0.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-13.43

-19.72

1.82

1.39

Inventories

0.12

0.32

0.31

0.5

Inventory Days

4.9

27.42

28.87

Sundry Debtors

0.64

1

1.24

1.47

Debtor Days

15.32

109.68

84.89

Other Current Assets

5.84

4.48

0.94

0.67

Sundry Creditors

-18.79

-2.9

-0.39

-0.58

Creditor Days

44.44

34.49

33.49

Other Current Liabilities

-1.24

-22.62

-0.28

-0.67

Cash

1.07

1.98

2.88

3.2

Total Assets

-12.09

-17.43

5.06

4.99

