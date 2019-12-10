Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
25.96
25.96
25.96
25.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.5
-43.39
-20.91
-20.97
Net Worth
-25.54
-17.43
5.05
4.99
Minority Interest
Debt
13.44
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-12.1
-17.43
5.05
4.99
Fixed Assets
0.27
0.31
0.36
0.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-13.43
-19.72
1.82
1.39
Inventories
0.12
0.32
0.31
0.5
Inventory Days
4.9
27.42
28.87
Sundry Debtors
0.64
1
1.24
1.47
Debtor Days
15.32
109.68
84.89
Other Current Assets
5.84
4.48
0.94
0.67
Sundry Creditors
-18.79
-2.9
-0.39
-0.58
Creditor Days
44.44
34.49
33.49
Other Current Liabilities
-1.24
-22.62
-0.28
-0.67
Cash
1.07
1.98
2.88
3.2
Total Assets
-12.09
-17.43
5.06
4.99
