SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹22.05
Prev. Close₹23.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.56
Day's High₹24
Day's Low₹22.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
25.96
25.96
25.96
25.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.5
-43.39
-20.91
-20.97
Net Worth
-25.54
-17.43
5.05
4.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
23.81
4.12
6.32
4.53
yoy growth (%)
477.1
-34.71
39.33
-23.89
Raw materials
-12.52
-1.65
-2.36
-1.81
As % of sales
52.58
40.21
37.37
40
Employee costs
-11.46
-1.01
-0.86
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-22.46
0.18
-3.23
-3.45
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-4.63
-4.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-21.91
0.14
1.37
1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
477.1
-34.71
39.33
-23.89
Op profit growth
40,892.21
-104.85
40.21
407.25
EBIT growth
-11,780.54
-105.93
-6.44
-18.22
Net profit growth
-11,936.61
-105.85
-6.36
-18.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gautam Doshi
Director
Rajesh Laddha
Independent Director
N L Bhatia
Company Secretary
Maneesh Sharma
Director
Rashida Najmi
Reports by Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged
Summary
A demerged entity from Piramal Healthcare Limited (Formerly known as Nicholas Piramal India Limited) is now known as Piramal Life Sciences Limited (PLSL). Incorporated on 27th June 2001 under the name and style of NPIL Research and Development Private Limited as an independent research-driven drug company, it has state-of-the-art high-performance instruments and equipment R&D laboratories built over 2,00,000 square-feet of space in Mumbai, India engaged in drug discovery and development. PLSL is focused on four therapeutic areas namely Cancer, Diabetes, Inflammation and Infectious Diseases. The Company has a pipeline of fourteen compounds, including four in clinical trials. The Goregaon facility was built at a cost of nearly Rs. 1 billion and opened its doors at the end of 2004. In January 2007, PHL signed a drug development agreement with Eli Lilly & Co. to develop and commercialize a select group of Lillys pre-clinical drug candidates spanning multiple therapeutic areas; the same was transferred to and vested in PLSL. The New Chemical Entity (NCE) Research unit of Piramal Healthcare Limited was demerged to the company with effect from 1st April of the year 2007. The Companys status was converted from private limited to a public limited on 20th October 2007 and consequent deletion of the word private from the name. Merck & PLSL had entered into a research and development collaboration agreement in November 2007 to discover and develop new drugs for two new oncology targets p
Read More
