Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged Share Price

22.6
(-2.38%)
Dec 10, 2019|03:29:51 PM

Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

22.05

Prev. Close

23.15

Turnover(Lac.)

6.56

Day's High

24

Day's Low

22.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Piramal Phytocare Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Piramal Phytocare Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:41 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.07%

Non-Promoter- 4.01%

Institutions: 4.01%

Non-Institutions: 38.45%

Custodian: 1.46%

Share Price

Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

25.96

25.96

25.96

25.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-51.5

-43.39

-20.91

-20.97

Net Worth

-25.54

-17.43

5.05

4.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

23.81

4.12

6.32

4.53

yoy growth (%)

477.1

-34.71

39.33

-23.89

Raw materials

-12.52

-1.65

-2.36

-1.81

As % of sales

52.58

40.21

37.37

40

Employee costs

-11.46

-1.01

-0.86

-0.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-22.46

0.18

-3.23

-3.45

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-4.63

-4.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-21.91

0.14

1.37

1.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

477.1

-34.71

39.33

-23.89

Op profit growth

40,892.21

-104.85

40.21

407.25

EBIT growth

-11,780.54

-105.93

-6.44

-18.22

Net profit growth

-11,936.61

-105.85

-6.36

-18.22

Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gautam Doshi

Director

Rajesh Laddha

Independent Director

N L Bhatia

Company Secretary

Maneesh Sharma

Director

Rashida Najmi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged

Summary

A demerged entity from Piramal Healthcare Limited (Formerly known as Nicholas Piramal India Limited) is now known as Piramal Life Sciences Limited (PLSL). Incorporated on 27th June 2001 under the name and style of NPIL Research and Development Private Limited as an independent research-driven drug company, it has state-of-the-art high-performance instruments and equipment R&D laboratories built over 2,00,000 square-feet of space in Mumbai, India engaged in drug discovery and development. PLSL is focused on four therapeutic areas namely Cancer, Diabetes, Inflammation and Infectious Diseases. The Company has a pipeline of fourteen compounds, including four in clinical trials. The Goregaon facility was built at a cost of nearly Rs. 1 billion and opened its doors at the end of 2004. In January 2007, PHL signed a drug development agreement with Eli Lilly & Co. to develop and commercialize a select group of Lillys pre-clinical drug candidates spanning multiple therapeutic areas; the same was transferred to and vested in PLSL. The New Chemical Entity (NCE) Research unit of Piramal Healthcare Limited was demerged to the company with effect from 1st April of the year 2007. The Companys status was converted from private limited to a public limited on 20th October 2007 and consequent deletion of the word private from the name. Merck & PLSL had entered into a research and development collaboration agreement in November 2007 to discover and develop new drugs for two new oncology targets p
