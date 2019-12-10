iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

22.6
(-2.38%)
Dec 10, 2019|03:29:51 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged

Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-22.46

0.18

-3.23

-3.45

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-4.63

-4.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-21.91

0.14

1.37

1.3

Other operating items

Operating

-44.41

0.28

-6.5

-6.79

Capital expenditure

0

0

-23.09

0

Free cash flow

-44.41

0.28

-29.59

-6.8

Equity raised

-41.83

-42.06

-35.42

-28.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-86.25

-41.78

-65.01

-35.27

