iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

22.6
(-2.38%)
Dec 10, 2019|03:29:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

23.81

4.12

6.32

4.53

yoy growth (%)

477.1

-34.71

39.33

-23.89

Raw materials

-12.52

-1.65

-2.36

-1.81

As % of sales

52.58

40.21

37.37

40

Employee costs

-11.46

-1.01

-0.86

-0.57

As % of sales

48.14

24.48

13.71

12.58

Other costs

-22.45

-1.51

-1.95

-1.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.28

36.62

30.9

29.51

Operating profit

-22.62

-0.05

1.13

0.81

OPM

-95.01

-1.33

18

17.89

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-4.63

-4.64

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

0

Other income

0.21

0.28

0.25

0.36

Profit before tax

-22.46

0.18

-3.23

-3.45

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-22.46

0.18

-3.23

-3.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-22.46

0.18

-3.23

-3.45

yoy growth (%)

-11,936.61

-105.85

-6.36

-18.22

NPM

-94.33

4.59

-51.24

-76.25

Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Phytocare Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.