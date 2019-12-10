Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
23.81
4.12
6.32
4.53
yoy growth (%)
477.1
-34.71
39.33
-23.89
Raw materials
-12.52
-1.65
-2.36
-1.81
As % of sales
52.58
40.21
37.37
40
Employee costs
-11.46
-1.01
-0.86
-0.57
As % of sales
48.14
24.48
13.71
12.58
Other costs
-22.45
-1.51
-1.95
-1.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.28
36.62
30.9
29.51
Operating profit
-22.62
-0.05
1.13
0.81
OPM
-95.01
-1.33
18
17.89
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-4.63
-4.64
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
0
Other income
0.21
0.28
0.25
0.36
Profit before tax
-22.46
0.18
-3.23
-3.45
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-22.46
0.18
-3.23
-3.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-22.46
0.18
-3.23
-3.45
yoy growth (%)
-11,936.61
-105.85
-6.36
-18.22
NPM
-94.33
4.59
-51.24
-76.25
