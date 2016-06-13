Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Equity Capital
34.07
34.07
54.07
34.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
504.56
513.29
611.03
665.17
Net Worth
538.63
547.36
665.1
699.24
Minority Interest
Debt
1,015.88
1,016.93
871.11
581.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.24
16.8
15.96
15.51
Total Liabilities
1,571.75
1,581.09
1,552.17
1,295.81
Fixed Assets
118.63
128.21
132.87
139.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
806.56
806.56
806.56
775.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
632.7
620.27
585.21
368.48
Inventories
16.61
22.54
22.33
15.96
Inventory Days
17.31
19.78
Sundry Debtors
699.53
672.95
596.06
352.89
Debtor Days
517.04
528.05
Other Current Assets
48.34
47.89
49.93
53.57
Sundry Creditors
-22.36
-22.88
-18.61
-15.04
Creditor Days
17.57
16.48
Other Current Liabilities
-109.42
-100.23
-64.5
-38.9
Cash
13.85
26.05
27.53
12.43
Total Assets
1,571.74
1,581.09
1,552.17
1,295.81
