|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.24
4.78
Op profit growth
78.36
-25.14
EBIT growth
49.9
-37.97
Net profit growth
9.06
-1.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.67
9.68
13.55
EBIT margin
12.59
10.6
17.92
Net profit margin
5.37
6.22
6.6
RoCE
9.3
6.94
RoNW
1.85
1.85
RoA
0.99
1.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
25.99
29.79
30.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
13.63
24.57
25.03
Book value per share
473.52
401.08
400.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.53
10.25
11.69
P/CEPS
2.92
12.43
14.11
P/B
0.08
0.76
0.88
EV/EBIDTA
4.61
11.51
7.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
14.28
-7.12
-14.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
207.34
245.45
Inventory days
34.75
41.55
Creditor days
-17.8
-14.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.59
-2.71
-3.28
Net debt / equity
0.84
0.84
0.7
Net debt / op. profit
4.81
7.31
4.54
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.23
-58.64
-55.86
Employee costs
-7.74
-7.28
-7.38
Other costs
-18.34
-24.38
-23.19
