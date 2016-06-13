iifl-logo-icon 1
Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd Key Ratios

9.05
(-4.74%)
Jun 13, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.24

4.78

Op profit growth

78.36

-25.14

EBIT growth

49.9

-37.97

Net profit growth

9.06

-1.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.67

9.68

13.55

EBIT margin

12.59

10.6

17.92

Net profit margin

5.37

6.22

6.6

RoCE

9.3

6.94

RoNW

1.85

1.85

RoA

0.99

1.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

25.99

29.79

30.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

13.63

24.57

25.03

Book value per share

473.52

401.08

400.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.53

10.25

11.69

P/CEPS

2.92

12.43

14.11

P/B

0.08

0.76

0.88

EV/EBIDTA

4.61

11.51

7.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

14.28

-7.12

-14.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

207.34

245.45

Inventory days

34.75

41.55

Creditor days

-17.8

-14.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.59

-2.71

-3.28

Net debt / equity

0.84

0.84

0.7

Net debt / op. profit

4.81

7.31

4.54

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.23

-58.64

-55.86

Employee costs

-7.74

-7.28

-7.38

Other costs

-18.34

-24.38

-23.19

