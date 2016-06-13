Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Revenue
475.06
412
yoy growth (%)
15.3
Raw materials
-403.73
-258.43
As % of sales
84.98
62.72
Employee costs
-28.91
-35.39
As % of sales
6.08
8.59
Other costs
-50.31
-78.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.59
19.04
Operating profit
-7.9
39.71
OPM
-1.66
9.63
Depreciation
-8.3
-8.23
Interest expense
-52.31
-78.52
Other income
38.14
82.61
Profit before tax
-30.37
35.55
Taxes
-0.84
-10.19
Tax rate
2.76
-28.67
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-31.21
25.36
Exceptional items
23.32
-63
Net profit
-7.89
-37.63
yoy growth (%)
-79.03
NPM
-1.66
-9.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.