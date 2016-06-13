iifl-logo-icon 1
Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.05
(-4.74%)
Jun 13, 2016

QUICKLINKS FOR Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2012Dec-2011

Revenue

475.06

412

yoy growth (%)

15.3

Raw materials

-403.73

-258.43

As % of sales

84.98

62.72

Employee costs

-28.91

-35.39

As % of sales

6.08

8.59

Other costs

-50.31

-78.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.59

19.04

Operating profit

-7.9

39.71

OPM

-1.66

9.63

Depreciation

-8.3

-8.23

Interest expense

-52.31

-78.52

Other income

38.14

82.61

Profit before tax

-30.37

35.55

Taxes

-0.84

-10.19

Tax rate

2.76

-28.67

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-31.21

25.36

Exceptional items

23.32

-63

Net profit

-7.89

-37.63

yoy growth (%)

-79.03

NPM

-1.66

-9.13

