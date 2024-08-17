Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹9.05
Prev. Close₹9.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹9.05
Day's Low₹9.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹77.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.83
P/E0.59
EPS13.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Equity Capital
34.07
34.07
54.07
34.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
504.56
513.29
611.03
665.17
Net Worth
538.63
547.36
665.1
699.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Revenue
475.06
412
yoy growth (%)
15.3
Raw materials
-403.73
-258.43
As % of sales
84.98
62.72
Employee costs
-28.91
-35.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Profit before tax
-30.37
35.55
Depreciation
-8.3
-8.23
Tax paid
-0.84
-10.19
Working capital
30.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.3
Op profit growth
-119.9
EBIT growth
-80.76
Net profit growth
-79.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
757.93
2,059.8
1,746.78
1,631.54
1,557.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
757.93
2,059.8
1,746.78
1,631.54
1,557.04
Other Operating Income
7.2
38.63
39.93
22.14
84.3
Other Income
0
0
1.5
8.31
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shashikant Patel
Additional Director
Pranav Koshal
Additional Director
Jignesh Jitendra Panchal
Additional Director
Milindkumar Laxmishankar Dixit
Reports by Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Plethico Pharmaceuticals Limited (PPL), an emerging global healthcare company was incorporated on 4th December 1991 as a private limited. PPL is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a broad range of pharmaceutical and allied healthcare products, with operations in several key markets in India and internationally. Domestically, Plethico operates in the segments of Sports Nutrition, Confectionary and OTC, in India. The companys robust product portfolio includes renowned, international brands such as Herbal healthcare products, Food Supplements and Pharma OTC. PPL having its presence in more than 60 countries including India, adding US, UK, Australia, Korea & HK recently after acquiring Natrol and the distribution focus in US, UK, CIS and deepening reach in SEA in Cambodia, Vietnam & Philippines. The Companys status and name was changed in the year 1992, converted from private limited to public limited company, consequent to change, the word private was deleted in the name and was rebuild to the present name Plethico Pharmaceuticals Limited from Plethico Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. Subsequently, the company had received the fresh incorporation certificate on 27th August 1992. During the period from inception to the year 2000, PPL had introduced the novel herbal products for Hepatocare, Diabetes and Syndrome X developed with in-house research and clinical evidence and also committed with major thrust into International Marketing. Travisil,
