Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

9.05
(-4.74%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

9.05

Prev. Close

9.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

9.05

Day's Low

9.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

77.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.83

P/E

0.59

EPS

13.49

Divi. Yield

0

Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:53 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.75%

Non-Promoter- 19.41%

Institutions: 19.41%

Non-Institutions: 22.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Equity Capital

34.07

34.07

54.07

34.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

504.56

513.29

611.03

665.17

Net Worth

538.63

547.36

665.1

699.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2012Dec-2011

Revenue

475.06

412

yoy growth (%)

15.3

Raw materials

-403.73

-258.43

As % of sales

84.98

62.72

Employee costs

-28.91

-35.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2012Dec-2011

Profit before tax

-30.37

35.55

Depreciation

-8.3

-8.23

Tax paid

-0.84

-10.19

Working capital

30.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2012Dec-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.3

Op profit growth

-119.9

EBIT growth

-80.76

Net profit growth

-79.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

757.93

2,059.8

1,746.78

1,631.54

1,557.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

757.93

2,059.8

1,746.78

1,631.54

1,557.04

Other Operating Income

7.2

38.63

39.93

22.14

84.3

Other Income

0

0

1.5

8.31

0.03

Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shashikant Patel

Additional Director

Pranav Koshal

Additional Director

Jignesh Jitendra Panchal

Additional Director

Milindkumar Laxmishankar Dixit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Plethico Pharmaceuticals Limited (PPL), an emerging global healthcare company was incorporated on 4th December 1991 as a private limited. PPL is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a broad range of pharmaceutical and allied healthcare products, with operations in several key markets in India and internationally. Domestically, Plethico operates in the segments of Sports Nutrition, Confectionary and OTC, in India. The companys robust product portfolio includes renowned, international brands such as Herbal healthcare products, Food Supplements and Pharma OTC. PPL having its presence in more than 60 countries including India, adding US, UK, Australia, Korea & HK recently after acquiring Natrol and the distribution focus in US, UK, CIS and deepening reach in SEA in Cambodia, Vietnam & Philippines. The Companys status and name was changed in the year 1992, converted from private limited to public limited company, consequent to change, the word private was deleted in the name and was rebuild to the present name Plethico Pharmaceuticals Limited from Plethico Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. Subsequently, the company had received the fresh incorporation certificate on 27th August 1992. During the period from inception to the year 2000, PPL had introduced the novel herbal products for Hepatocare, Diabetes and Syndrome X developed with in-house research and clinical evidence and also committed with major thrust into International Marketing. Travisil,
