Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Plethico Pharmaceuticals Limited (PPL), an emerging global healthcare company was incorporated on 4th December 1991 as a private limited. PPL is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a broad range of pharmaceutical and allied healthcare products, with operations in several key markets in India and internationally. Domestically, Plethico operates in the segments of Sports Nutrition, Confectionary and OTC, in India. The companys robust product portfolio includes renowned, international brands such as Herbal healthcare products, Food Supplements and Pharma OTC. PPL having its presence in more than 60 countries including India, adding US, UK, Australia, Korea & HK recently after acquiring Natrol and the distribution focus in US, UK, CIS and deepening reach in SEA in Cambodia, Vietnam & Philippines. The Companys status and name was changed in the year 1992, converted from private limited to public limited company, consequent to change, the word private was deleted in the name and was rebuild to the present name Plethico Pharmaceuticals Limited from Plethico Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. Subsequently, the company had received the fresh incorporation certificate on 27th August 1992. During the period from inception to the year 2000, PPL had introduced the novel herbal products for Hepatocare, Diabetes and Syndrome X developed with in-house research and clinical evidence and also committed with major thrust into International Marketing. Travisil, an indigenously developed herbal Cough & Cold product became a star performer in the entire CIS market. In 2001, the company had commissioned the state of the art formulation manufacturing plant at Kalaria, Indore, as per the requirements of WHO GMP, UK MHRA and US FDA. Plethico brand topped the Anti-Malarial segment of quinines by A C Neilson in the year of 2002. PPL in the year 2003 had started acquiring strategic stake in Rezlov Group of Companies in CIS starting all across at 51 % stake. The same year 2003 saw the launch of OTC division of the company under the umbrella of Coachs Formula Protein Health Drink. During the year 2004-05, PPL had established Plethico Africa Limited, a Joint Venture to manufacture and market the products in Kenya and rest of East Africa.PPL had acquired the status of approved Two Star Export House in the year 2005. Oracles J. D. Edwards Enterprise One version 8.9, an advanced internet based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. With objective to acquire a synergistic business in the US, the company had started to activating brokers for international acquisition; the process was started in November of the year 2006. Plethico sold stake of all the companies in the year 2007 to accommodate a new strategic partner from Switzerland who took stake in all the six entities. Plethico Pharmaceuticals had completed the acquisition of Natrol, a leading manufacturer and marketer of nationally branded nutritional products in the United States of America in January of the year 2008.The Company plans to make a unit in Dubai to prepare drugs, medicated lozenges and confectionery with the investment of 800 million to 1 billion rupees.