PMC Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.82
-76.19
-19.32
-7.48
Other operating items
Operating
-0.82
-76.19
-19.32
-7.48
Capital expenditure
0
-2.43
0.16
2.29
Free cash flow
-0.82
-78.62
-19.16
-5.19
Equity raised
39.86
34.41
28.34
18.72
Investing
-4.42
-0.17
-3.36
1.64
Financing
16.34
31.29
71.81
107.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.96
-13.09
77.63
122.77
