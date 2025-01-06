iifl-logo-icon 1
PMC Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.33
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025

PMC Fincorp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.82

-76.19

-19.32

-7.48

Other operating items

Operating

-0.82

-76.19

-19.32

-7.48

Capital expenditure

0

-2.43

0.16

2.29

Free cash flow

-0.82

-78.62

-19.16

-5.19

Equity raised

39.86

34.41

28.34

18.72

Investing

-4.42

-0.17

-3.36

1.64

Financing

16.34

31.29

71.81

107.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.96

-13.09

77.63

122.77

