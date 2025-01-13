iifl-logo-icon 1
PMC Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

3.25
(-2.11%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

64.55

64.55

68.24

50.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.63

38.83

22.9

20.83

Net Worth

115.18

103.38

91.14

71.74

Minority Interest

Debt

18.55

27.47

24.6

6.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

133.73

130.85

115.74

77.96

Fixed Assets

0.22

0.32

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.14

15.96

4.63

4.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.03

0.03

0.04

Networking Capital

0.51

-1.63

1.21

-0.89

Inventories

0.11

0.09

0.25

0.2

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.4

0.22

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.94

0.99

2.05

1.43

Sundry Creditors

-0.57

-0.05

-0.02

-0.21

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.97

-3.06

-1.29

-2.31

Cash

0.94

0.5

4.43

-0.02

Total Assets

22.85

15.18

10.34

3.64

