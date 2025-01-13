PMC Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.55
64.55
68.24
50.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.63
38.83
22.9
20.83
Net Worth
115.18
103.38
91.14
71.74
Minority Interest
Debt
18.55
27.47
24.6
6.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
133.73
130.85
115.74
77.96
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.32
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.14
15.96
4.63
4.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.04
Networking Capital
0.51
-1.63
1.21
-0.89
Inventories
0.11
0.09
0.25
0.2
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.4
0.22
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.94
0.99
2.05
1.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.57
-0.05
-0.02
-0.21
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.97
-3.06
-1.29
-2.31
Cash
0.94
0.5
4.43
-0.02
Total Assets
22.85
15.18
10.34
3.64
