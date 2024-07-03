SectorFinance
Open₹3.5
Prev. Close₹3.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.68
Day's High₹3.53
Day's Low₹3.41
52 Week's High₹5.25
52 Week's Low₹1.89
Book Value₹2.42
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)244.96
P/E14
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.55
64.55
68.24
50.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.63
38.83
22.9
20.83
Net Worth
115.18
103.38
91.14
71.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.82
-76.19
-19.32
-7.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Rekha Modi
Managing Director
R K Modi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prabhat Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
YOGESH KUMAR GARG
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mahavir Prasad Garg
Independent Director
Deepali Sehgal Kulshrestha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kailash
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PMC Fincorp Ltd
Summary
PMC Fincorp Limited (Formerly known as Priti Mercantile Company Limited) was incorporated on February 4, 1985 & obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 15, 1985. The Company is an RBI registered Non-Banking Finance Company, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since 2012. Presently, it is in the business of Corporate and Personal finance, Debt Syndication, Private Placement, Arranger, Distribution & Marketing of third party financial products and Dealing and Investment in Stock Market. With 30 years of experience in lending, PMC Fincorp Limited worked closely with SMEs and have transformed the way corporate lending is done. Their comprehensive expertise in a variety of sectors helps to provide working capital solutions to all kinds of businesses - from small startups to large corporations.
Read More
The PMC Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PMC Fincorp Ltd is ₹244.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PMC Fincorp Ltd is 14 and 1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PMC Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PMC Fincorp Ltd is ₹1.89 and ₹5.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PMC Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.37%, 3 Years at -15.69%, 1 Year at 23.67%, 6 Month at -13.79%, 3 Month at -32.95% and 1 Month at -1.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.