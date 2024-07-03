iifl-logo-icon 1
PMC Fincorp Ltd Share Price

3.44
(-1.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.5
  • Day's High3.53
  • 52 Wk High5.25
  • Prev. Close3.5
  • Day's Low3.41
  • 52 Wk Low 1.89
  • Turnover (lac)17.68
  • P/E14
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.42
  • EPS0.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)244.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
PMC Fincorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.5

Prev. Close

3.5

Turnover(Lac.)

17.68

Day's High

3.53

Day's Low

3.41

52 Week's High

5.25

52 Week's Low

1.89

Book Value

2.42

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

244.96

P/E

14

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

PMC Fincorp Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

PMC Fincorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PMC Fincorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:27 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.12%

Non-Promoter- 79.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PMC Fincorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

64.55

64.55

68.24

50.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.63

38.83

22.9

20.83

Net Worth

115.18

103.38

91.14

71.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.82

-76.19

-19.32

-7.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

PMC Fincorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PMC Fincorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Rekha Modi

Managing Director

R K Modi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prabhat Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

YOGESH KUMAR GARG

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mahavir Prasad Garg

Independent Director

Deepali Sehgal Kulshrestha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kailash

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PMC Fincorp Ltd

Summary

PMC Fincorp Limited (Formerly known as Priti Mercantile Company Limited) was incorporated on February 4, 1985 & obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 15, 1985. The Company is an RBI registered Non-Banking Finance Company, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since 2012. Presently, it is in the business of Corporate and Personal finance, Debt Syndication, Private Placement, Arranger, Distribution & Marketing of third party financial products and Dealing and Investment in Stock Market. With 30 years of experience in lending, PMC Fincorp Limited worked closely with SMEs and have transformed the way corporate lending is done. Their comprehensive expertise in a variety of sectors helps to provide working capital solutions to all kinds of businesses - from small startups to large corporations.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the PMC Fincorp Ltd share price today?

The PMC Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of PMC Fincorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PMC Fincorp Ltd is ₹244.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PMC Fincorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PMC Fincorp Ltd is 14 and 1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PMC Fincorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PMC Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PMC Fincorp Ltd is ₹1.89 and ₹5.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PMC Fincorp Ltd?

PMC Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.37%, 3 Years at -15.69%, 1 Year at 23.67%, 6 Month at -13.79%, 3 Month at -32.95% and 1 Month at -1.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PMC Fincorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PMC Fincorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.87 %

