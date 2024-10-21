Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Right issue Committee of the Board of Directors of PMC Fincorp Ltd approved the allotment of 17,80,20,400 Equity Shares on right basis.

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

PMC Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of the Right Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of PMC Fincorp Limited held on October 21, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

PMC Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2023 along with the Limited Review Reports. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (Listing Regulation) the Board of Directors of the Company meeting held July 11, 2024 inter -alia considered and approve the Un-audited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on July 11, 2024 inter -alia: 1. Considered and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

PMC Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. To consider the Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting. 2. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Any other urgent business with the permission of the Chairman. The said notice may be accessed on the companys website www.pmcfincorp.com and may also be accessed on the website of stock exchange i.e. www.bseindia.com. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Meeting held today i.e. June 27, 2024 has inter-alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved the notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Approved the appointment of M/s KPSP & Associates, Chartered Accountant (FRN No. 019471N) as the internal auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25, 2025-26 & 2026-27; 3. Approved the appointment of M/s. Anamika Bhola & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No.:A26132 & Peer review Certificate No.: 3417/2023 as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 27 May 2024

PMC Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instrument including equity shares/convertible securities by way of rights issue preferential issue or such other modes as may be decided by the Board. Further pursuant to our letter dated March 28 2024 and in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys internal code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed till 48 hours post the outcome of Board Meeting i.e. till June 7 2024 the Trading window shall re-open on June 8 2024 1. Approved the increase and alteration of Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 60,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Crore Only) divided into 60,00,00,000 (Sixty Crore) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 90,00,00,000 /- (Rupees Ninety Crore Only) divided into 90,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of the members of the Company 2. Considered and approved the fund raising by way of the issue of equity shares of the company to its eligible shareholders as on the record date (to be notified later) on a right basis (Rights issue), for a maximum amount upto Rs. 49,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crore Only) (the Issue), subject to receipt of necessary approvals, as applicable and in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI (ICDR) Regulations), as amended, and other applicable laws. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

PMC Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on May 27, 2024, the Board of Directors of PMC Fincorp Limited (the Company) approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Independent Auditors Report issued by M/s Pankaj Gupta & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company on Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024: 3. Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations signed by Mr. Raj Kumar Modi, Managing Director of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024