PMC Fincorp CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
Meeting held today i.e. June 27, 2024 has inter-alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved the notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Approved the appointment of M/s KPSP & Associates, Chartered Accountant (FRN No. 019471N) as the internal auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25, 2025-26 & 2026-27; 3. Approved the appointment of M/s. Anamika Bhola & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No.:A26132 & Peer review Certificate No.: 3417/2023 as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25: 39th Annual General Meeting of the company (PMC Fincorp Limited) held on July 25, 2024 through Video Conference /Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) In compliance with the Provisions of Regulation 44(3) and other applicable Provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we hereby submit Voting Results with Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

