To,

The Shareholders,

PMC FINCORP LIMITED

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 39th Annual Report of PMC Fincorp Limited ("your Company/the Company") together with the Audited financial statements of the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") as a Non-Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company ("NBFC") not accepting public deposits (NBFC-ND-NSI).

FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

In compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), this Boards Report is prepared based on the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year under review.

The highlights of Financial Results on Standalone basis for the Financial Year ended on March 31,2024 are as follows: (fin lakhs)

PARTICULARS Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations 1566.34 849.73 Net Profit Before Tax 1258.83 (636.39) Provision for Tax 124.14 (0.08) Net Profit After Tax 1134.68 (636.31) Other Comprehensive Income for the year 44.30 8.50 Total Comprehensive Income 1178.98 (627.81) Book Value ( 1/- per share) 2.16 1.94 EPS ( 1/- per share) 0.21 -0.12

Note: The above figures are extracted from the Standalone Annual financial statements of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

OPERATIONS REVIEW- STANDALONE

Your Company has earned Income from Operation and Profit before Tax aggregated to 1566.34 Lacs and 1258.83 Lacs during the current year, respectively as compared to Income 849.73 Lacs and Profit/(Loss) before tax (636.39) Lacs during the previous year.

ACCOUNTING METHOD

NBFCs were required to comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the preparation of the Financial Statements. Accordingly, the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024 are prepared as per IND-AS.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Discussion on state of Companys affairs has been covered as part of the Management Discussion and Analysis. Management Discussion and Analysis for the year under review, as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in the nature of business of company

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended any dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 due to conservation of profits.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Our Company has in accordance with the provisions of Section 45-IC of the Reserve Bank of I ndia (RBI) Act, 1934, created a Reserve Fund and during the year under review, the Company has transferred an amount of 226.94 Lacs (Rupees Two Hundered Twenty Six Lakh Ninety Four Thousand Only) out of the profits of the year to the said Reserve Fund.

SHARE CAPITAL

As on March 31, 2024, the paid up equity share capital of the Company is Rs. 53,40,61,200/- comprising of 53,40,61,200 Equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 1/- each.

During the year 4,50,00,000 Fuly Convertible Warrants lapsed on September 15, 2023, due to non-conversion of the warrants into fully paid equity shares of the company within the stipulated time period of eighteen months from the date of allotment. Further, the upfront amount of 25% of the issue price paid by the allottees w.r.t. 4,50,00,000 Warrants have been forfeited by the company and amount transferred to warrant reserve in reserve and surplus.

During the year under review the Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights as to dividends, voting or otherwise nor issued (including sweat equity shares) to the employees or Directors of the Company under any scheme. Your Company does not have any Employee Stock Option Scheme or Employee Stock Purchase Scheme.

LISTING INFORMATION

The Companys Share are Listed with BSE Limited, Mumbai. Your Company has paid the Annual Listing Fee up to date and there are no arrears. The BSE have nation-wide trading terminals and therefore provide full liquidity to the investors.

RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK

The Company has a robust internal business management framework to identify, evaluate business risks and opportunities which seeks to minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys business prospects. As an NBFC, PMC is exposed to credit risk, liquidity risk and Interest rate risk. Risk Management is an Integral part of the Companys business strategy

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Board has pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, framed "Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower) Policy" ("the Policy") to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. This Policy has been formulated to provide Vigil Mechanism for employees including directors of the Company to report genuine concerns from time to time. The said policy is placed on the website of the Company and may be accessed at a link:- https://pmcfincorp.com/wp- content/uploads/2024/04/VIGIL-MECHANISM-WHISTLE-BLOWER-POLICY-1.pdf

POLICIES

The Company has adopted the various policies in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:

1. Policy for Determination of Materiality of Disclosures.

2. Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions.

3. Adoption of policy on preservation of documents.

4. Adoption of archival policy.

5. Policy on determine materiality of event

6. Risk Management Policy

The details of the Policy are available on the website of the Company at www.pmcfincorp.com

NBFC REGISTRATION

The company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company vide Registration No. 12.00128 Dated April 01, 1998. Your Company is categorized as a Non-Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company Not accepting public deposits ("NBFC-ND-NSI") registered with Reserve Bank of India ("the RBI") under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year pursuant to the provisions of Section 73 of Companies Act, 2013.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

An amount of Rs.3.83 Lacs of unclaimed dividend amount transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund on July 15, 2023.

NON-BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANIES AUDITORS REPORT (RBI) DIRECTIONS, 2016

Pursuant to the Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserves Bank) directions, 2016, a report from the Statutory Auditors to the board of directors has been received by your company. This report has certified that the company has complied with all the directions and prudential norms as prescribed under the RBI Act, 1934.

DEMATERILISATION OF SHARES

Your Company has connectivity with NSDL & CDSL for dematerlisation of its equity shares. The ISIN no. INE793G01035 has been allotted for the company. Therefore, the member and/or investors may keep their shareholding in the electronic mode with their Depository Participates.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Presently, the Companys Board comprises of 6 (Six) Directors. Along with Chairman, Managing Director and Whole Time Director who are Promoter Directors, the Board has 1 (one) Managing Director, 1 (one) Whole Time Director, 1 (one) Non Executive Non Independent Director-Chairman, and 3 (Three) Non- Executive Independent Directors including 1 (one) Non- executive Woman Independent Director.

During the Financial year 2023-24, following changes took place in the composition of the Board:

Pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), Ms. Deepali Sehgal Kulshrestha (DIN: 10192105) who was appointed by the Board as an Additional Director in the category of NonExecutive-Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five consecutive years w.e.f. June 19, 2023 and approval of Members was obtained in the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 14, 2023.

Mr. Satyam jaiswal (DIN: 09282921) who was appointed by the Board as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five consecutive years w.e.f. March 31 2023, has resigned from the directorship of the Company w.e.f. June 20, 2023. The Board placed on record their appreciation for the assistance and guidance during their tenure as Director of the Company.

Appointment of Independent Directors

Your Company has appointed following 3 (Three) Independent Directors including 1 (one) Women Director.

? Mr. Mahavir Prasad Garg (DIN:00081692) ? Mr. Yogesh Kumar Garg (DIN:02144584) ? Mrs. Deepali Sehgal Kulshrestha (DIN: 10192105)

The Board further confirms that the Independent Directors also meet the criteria of expertise, experience and integrity in terms of Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

Independent Directors

Mr. Mahavir Prasad Garg Mr. Yogesh Kumar Garg Mrs.Deepali Sehgal Kulshrestha are Independent Directors on the Board.

Key Managerial Personnel of the Company

As on March 31,2024, the following are Key Managerial Personnel ("KMPs") of the Company as per Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act.

Mr. Raj Kumar Modi, Managing Director, Mr. Prabhat Modi, Whole Time Driecror, Mr. Chandresh Kumar Sharma, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Kailash, Company Secretary are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Re-appointment of Directors retiring by rotation

Pursuant to the provision of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, ("Act") and articles of association of the Company, Mrs. Rekha Modi (DIN: 01274200) Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offer herself for re-appointment. The Board recommended her re-appointment for consideration at the ensuing AGM. The disclosures required regarding appointment / re-appointment of Mrs. Rekha Modi (DIN: 01274200) pursuant to Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standard on General Meeting issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India are given in the Notice of AGM, forming part of the Annual Report.

Pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company

During the year under review, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company other than sitting fees, commission, and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board/ Committee(s) of the Company.

BOARD MEETINGS

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on the Companys business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. The Board exhibits strong operational oversight with regular presentations in quarterly meetings. if the need arises, the Boards or Committees approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation or by calling the Board / Committee meetings at a shorter notice, in accordance with the applicable law.

The agenda for the Board and Committee meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed to enable the Directors to make an informed decision.

During the financial year 2023-24, Six (6) Board Meetings were held on April 24, 2023, May 29, 2023, August 10, 2023, August 17, 2023, November 14, 2023 & February 14, 2024. One meeting of Independent Directors were held on February 14, 2024, more details on Board Meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, were adhered to while considering the time gap between two consecutive meetings.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees, and Individual Directors in accordance with the Act, Listing Regulations, and Governance Guidelines. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee led an internal evaluation process to assess the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors.

The performance of Individual Directors was reviewed by the Board and the NRC, with criteria such as preparedness, constructive contributions, and input in meetings. Non Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company were evaluated at a separate meeting of Independent Directors. The evaluation results were discussed at the Board meeting, where an action plan was agreed upon.

The Company also acted on feedback received from the previous years evaluation process. For more details on the Board Evaluation Process, please refer the "Board Evaluation" section of the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. The Company believes that a truly diverse board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background, age, ethnicity, race, and gender, which will help the Company to retain its competitive advantage. The Board has adopted the Board Diversity Policy, as a part of NRC Policy which sets out the approach to the diversity of the Board of Directors. The said Policy is hosted on the website of the Company at: www.pmcfincorp.com

COMPANYS POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has formulated "Nomination and Remuneration Policy" which deals inter-alia with the appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. The said policy is uploaded on the website of the Company and web-link thereto is https:// pmcfincorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/NRC-Policy.pdf .

The salient features of the policy are as under:

I. Criteria for appointment:

1. NRC shall identify, ascertain and consider the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for the appointment as a Director of the Company and recommend to the Board his / her appointment. The Directors shall uphold ethical standards of integrity and probity and shall exercise their duties and responsibilities in the interest of the Company.

2. A person proposed to be appointed as Director should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he / she is considered for appointment. They shall possess appropriate core skills/ expertise/ competencies/ knowledge in one or more fields of finance, law, management, and marketing and administration, in the context of business and/or the sector in which the company operates. The NRC has the discretion to decide whether qualifications, expertise and experience possessed by a person are sufficient/ satisfactory for the concerned position.

3. The Company shall comply with the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations and any other laws if applicable for appointment of Director of the Company. The Company shall ensure that provisions relating to limit of maximum directorships, age, term etc. are complied with.

II. Remuneration of the Whole Time /Executive Director(s) / Managing Director:

a. The remuneration including commission payable to the Whole Time /Executive Director(s) / Managing Director shall be determined and recommended by the NRC to the Board for approval.

b. While determining the remuneration of the Executive Directors, following factors shall be considered by the NRC/ Board:

? Role played by the individual in managing the Company including responding to the challenges faced by the Company

? Individual performance and company performance so that remuneration meets appropriate performance benchmarks

? Reflective of size of the Company, complexity of the sector/ industry/companys operations and the Companys financial position.

III. Remuneration to Non- Executive / Independent Directors:

Sitting Fees: Independent Directors are entitled for sitting fees for attending meetings of the Board or Committee of the Board or for any other purposes as may be decided by the Board, of such sum as may be approved by the Board of Directors of the Company within the overall limits prescribed under the Act and the rules made there under, Listing regulations or other applicable law.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

As required under the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Company has constituted the following statutory committees:

a. Audit Committee

b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Details of all the Committees such as terms of reference, composition, and meetings held during the year under review are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, a part of this Annual Report.

The Board, from time to time, based on necessity, has delegated certain operational power to committees of directors formed for specific purposes like, Preferential issue of shares, etc.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company, being a non-banking finance company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and engaged in the business of giving loans, is exempt from complying with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans and guarantees. Accordingly, the disclosures of the loans given as required under the aforesaid section have not been given in this Report.

Information regarding investments covered under the provisions of section 186 of the said Act are detailed in the financial statements.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider T rading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company has a well-defined process of identification of related parties and transactions with related parties, its approval and review process. The Policy on Related Party Transactions as formulated by the Audit Committee and the Board is hosted on the Companys website and can be assessed at www.pmcfincorp.com .

All contracts, arrangements and transactions entered by the Company with related parties during FY 2024 (including any material modification thereof), were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and were carried out with prior approval of the Audit Committee. All related party transactions that were approved by the Audit Committee were reported to the Audit Committee. Prior approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which were planned and/or repetitive in nature and omnibus approval were taken as per the policy laid down for unforeseen transactions.

None of the transactions with related parties falls under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. The information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3) (h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form AOC-2 does not apply to the Company for the FY 2024 and hence the same is not provided

The Company has put in place a Policy for Related Party T ransactions ("RPT Policy"), amended from time to time. The Policy provides for identification of Related Party Transactions ("RPTs"), necessary approvals by the Audit Committee/Board/Members, reporting and disclosure requirements in compliance with the Act and provisions of the Listing Regulations.

The said Policy can be accessed on the website of the Company. A policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions is placed on the Companys website www.pmcfincorp.com .

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors, to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, state and confirm that:

? in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

? such accounting policies as mentioned in the notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the Profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

? proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

? the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024, have been prepared on a going concern basis;

? internal financial controls to be followed by the Company have been laid down and that the said financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

? Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws have been devised and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors and Auditors Report

In accordance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Act, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on September 17, 2022, M/s. Pankaj Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Firm Registration number 019302N) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a First term of 5 consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of the 37th AGM till the conclusion of 42nd AGM of the Company. The Company has received a letter from, M/s. Pankaj Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants confirming that they are eligible for appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The report given by the Auditors on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024 forms part of this Annual Report. The Auditors comments on the Companys account are self-explanatory in nature and do not require any explanation and there is no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their reports.

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud in terms of the second proviso to Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and no frauds have been reported by the Statutory Auditors in their report for the year under review. Notes to the Financial Statements are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act, read with rules thereunder, the Board at its meeting held on November 14, 2023 has appointed M/s. Anamika Bhola & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by them in Form No. MR-3 is provided as an "Annexure-I" to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

Further, in terms of the provisions of the Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 8, 2019 issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), M/s. Anamika Bhola & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries have issued the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year ended March 31,2024, thereby confirming compliance of the applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars / guidelines issued thereunder by the Company.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS IN THEIR REPORTS

The Secretarial Audit Report issued by Secretarial Auditors in Form No. MR-3 is provided as an "Annexure-I" to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has re-appointed M/s. KPSP & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 019471N), a reputed firm of Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for a period of three years commencing from April 01, 2024 to March 31, 2027. The Internal Auditors, M/s KPSP & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Delhi have conducted internal audits periodically and submitted their reports to the Audit Committee. Their Reports have been reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time.

COST RECORDS AND AUDITORS

The provisions of Cost Records and Cost Audit as prescribed under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company maintains adequate internal control system and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of operations. The internal control systems are designed to provide a reasonable assurance over reliability in financial reporting, ensure appropriate authorization of transactions, safeguarding the assets of the Company and prevent misuse/ losses and legal compliances.

The internal control system includes a well-defined delegation of authority and a comprehensive Management Information System coupled with quarterly reviews of operational and financial performance, a well-structured budgeting process and Internal Audit. The Internal Audit reports are reviewed by the management and the Audit Committee and necessary improvements are undertaken, if required.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company being a Non-Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company Not accepting public deposits ("NBFC-ND-NSI") registered with Reserve Bank of India ("the RBI") under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has not accepted or renewed any deposit as covered under Chapter V of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014, as amended, from its members or the public during the year under review.

SUBSIDIARIES

During the year under review, your Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies as defined under the Act. However, the Company has framed a policy for determining material subsidiaries, which can be https://pmcfincorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/POLICY-ON-MATERIAL-SUBSIDIARIES-1.pdf

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Your Company has adopted best practices of Corporate Governance and complied with all the requirement of Corporate Governance laid down by SEBI. As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, a Corporate Governance Report along with Statutory Auditors Certificate confirming compliance of corporate governance for the year ended March 31,2024 is provided separately and forms integral part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT AND DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, Management Discussion and Analysis Report containing information inter-alia on industry trends, your Companys performance, future outlook, opportunities and threats for the year ended March 31,2024, is provided in a separate section forming integral part of this Annual Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

As per the requirements of Section 92(3) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder, the copy of the Annual Return for FY 2023- 24 is uploaded on the website of the Company and the same is available at the website of the Company at www.pmcfincorp.com and web-links thereto are given below:

Annual Return for FY 2022-23: https://pmcfincorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/MGT-7-2023.pdf Annual Return for FY 2023-24: https://pmcfincorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Draft-MGT-7-2024.pdf CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO

The Company Operates in the Service Sector as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and therefore energy consumption is only limited to electricity required for office functioning for administration functions. However, necessary initiatives have been taken by the company from time to time for optimum utilization of energy. Since the conservation impact is minimal, it cannot be quantified.

A) Conservation of Energy- NIL

B) Technology Absorption- NIL

C) Foreign Exchange earnings and Outgo- NIL

DISCLOSURES AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION, AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has adopted zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplace and has formulated a policy on prevention, prohibition, and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace.

As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, your Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee which is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment. During the year under review, there were no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment.

During the year under review, your Company has not received any complaint pertaining to sexual harassment and no complaint was pending as on March 31,2024.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The information containing details of employees as required under Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure-II attached to this report.

The statement containing names of top employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report.

SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS / COURTS

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) initiated adjudication proceedings against the company under section 15HA of SEBI Act for alleged violations of section 12A(a), (b), (c) of SEBI Act read with regulation 3(a), (b),

(c) and regulation 4(1) of SEBI PFUTP Regulations, 2003. The adjudication proceedings under section 15HA of SEBI Act implied a minimum penalty of INR 5 Lacs and a maximum penalty of INR 25 Crores, or three times the amount of profits, whichever is higher. The adjudicating officer noted in the order that no disproportionate gain or loss to investor was brought. However, despite vigorous defence against the allegations levied by SEBI in its proceedings, a penalty of INR 10 Lacs was imposed on the company. In response, the company appealed to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Adjudication Order passed by SEBI. After consideration, the SAT allowed the appeal, and accordingly quashed the SEBI order on 12.09.2023.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year 2023-24 and the date of this report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, your Company has complied with all the applicable secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The same has also been confirmed by Secretarial Auditors of the Company in the Secretarial Audit Report.

GENERAL

1. There was no change in the general nature of business of the Company.

2. The provisions of Cost Records and Cost Audit as prescribed under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

3. The provisions pertaining to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) were not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

4. As required in terms of Secretarial Standard (SS)-4, it is hereby confirmed that there is no corporate insolvency resolution process initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATION

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank Central and State Governments, customers, suppliers, shareholders and bankers for their consistent support and co-operation to the Company. Your directors also place on record sincere appreciation for the contribution and commitment by all the employees of the Company.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS