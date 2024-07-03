iifl-logo-icon 1
PMC Fincorp Ltd Company Summary

3.1
(-6.63%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:48:00 PM

PMC Fincorp Ltd Summary

PMC Fincorp Limited (Formerly known as Priti Mercantile Company Limited) was incorporated on February 4, 1985 & obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 15, 1985. The Company is an RBI registered Non-Banking Finance Company, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since 2012. Presently, it is in the business of Corporate and Personal finance, Debt Syndication, Private Placement, Arranger, Distribution & Marketing of third party financial products and Dealing and Investment in Stock Market. With 30 years of experience in lending, PMC Fincorp Limited worked closely with SMEs and have transformed the way corporate lending is done. Their comprehensive expertise in a variety of sectors helps to provide working capital solutions to all kinds of businesses - from small startups to large corporations.

