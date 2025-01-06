iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polychem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,455.05
(-5.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polychem Ltd

Polychem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.13

0.27

3.1

-0.1

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.51

-0.51

-0.19

Tax paid

0.1

0.01

-0.69

-0.03

Working capital

-0.19

-1.89

-2.45

-0.14

Other operating items

Operating

2.57

-2.11

-0.55

-0.48

Capital expenditure

0.05

0.23

1.56

0.31

Free cash flow

2.63

-1.88

1

-0.17

Equity raised

39.11

39.05

34.21

34.11

Investing

3.58

2.02

5.05

0.18

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.32

39.19

40.26

34.12

Polychem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Polychem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.