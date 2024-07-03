SectorChemicals
Open₹2,580
Prev. Close₹2,600
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.3
Day's High₹2,596.95
Day's Low₹2,440
52 Week's High₹3,725.05
52 Week's Low₹1,950
Book Value₹819.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.2
P/E18.44
EPS140.99
Divi. Yield1.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.48
26.31
22.77
19.58
Net Worth
31.88
26.71
23.17
19.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.42
10.93
23
16.27
yoy growth (%)
86.72
-52.45
41.38
13.07
Raw materials
-11.49
-5.24
-11.79
-10.33
As % of sales
56.27
47.91
51.27
63.5
Employee costs
-3.04
-2.81
-2.89
-2.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.13
0.27
3.1
-0.1
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.51
-0.51
-0.19
Tax paid
0.1
0.01
-0.69
-0.03
Working capital
-0.19
-1.89
-2.45
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
86.72
-52.45
41.38
13.07
Op profit growth
-54.67
-116.72
-481.13
16.91
EBIT growth
941.54
-90.21
-3,102.79
-116.31
Net profit growth
1,005.4
-87.86
-1,839.63
-116.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
52.61
49.69
35.24
24.32
36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.61
49.69
35.24
24.32
36
Other Operating Income
1.25
1.55
0.55
0.31
0.63
Other Income
1.96
5.61
0.82
1.43
1.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,896
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,273.55
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,613.8
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,871.1
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,097.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Tanil R Kilachand
Managing Director
P T Kilachand
Independent Director
V V Sahasrabudhe
Independent Director
Chetan R Desai
Non Executive Director
Nandish T Kilachand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepali V Chauhan
Independent Director
Nirmala Mehendale
Independent Director
Yogesh S Mathur
Reports by Polychem Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1955, Polychem products include polystyrene, styrene monomer, industrial alcohol, VAM, acetic acid, PVA, etc. It also has a fairly wide range of alcoholic beverages like whisky, vodka and brandy. Some of the brands marketed by the company include Royal Secret, Alcazar, Beehive, etc. It came out with a rights issue of zero-interest FCDs in Nov.92 to part-finance the expansion of its alcohol distillery, vinyl acetate monomer plant (VAM), and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) plant, and to meet working capital needs (estimated cost of Rs 32 cr).Polychem signed an agreement with International Distillers and Vintners (IDV), UK, to produce and market the latters brands in India. It also formed a strategic alliance with Dow Chemical Company, US, to market the latters speciality grade polystyrene in India. Polychem, in collaboration with AVX, US, promoted a new company, Gujarat Poly-AVX Electronics, to manufacture leaded and chip multi-layer ceramic capacitors.In 1999-2000, due to the accumulated losses the company has reffered to the BIFR in terms of its provision of SICA and has appointed IDBI as its operating agency.
The Polychem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2455.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polychem Ltd is ₹98.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polychem Ltd is 18.44 and 3.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polychem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polychem Ltd is ₹1950 and ₹3725.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polychem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.19%, 3 Years at 69.71%, 1 Year at -12.85%, 6 Month at -12.68%, 3 Month at -18.75% and 1 Month at 2.00%.
