Polychem Ltd Share Price

2,455.05
(-5.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,580
  • Day's High2,596.95
  • 52 Wk High3,725.05
  • Prev. Close2,600
  • Day's Low2,440
  • 52 Wk Low 1,950
  • Turnover (lac)2.3
  • P/E18.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value819.79
  • EPS140.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.2
  • Div. Yield1.15
No Records Found

Polychem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2,580

Prev. Close

2,600

Turnover(Lac.)

2.3

Day's High

2,596.95

Day's Low

2,440

52 Week's High

3,725.05

52 Week's Low

1,950

Book Value

819.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.2

P/E

18.44

EPS

140.99

Divi. Yield

1.15

Polychem Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Polychem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Polychem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.09%

Non-Promoter- 2.98%

Institutions: 2.98%

Non-Institutions: 44.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polychem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.48

26.31

22.77

19.58

Net Worth

31.88

26.71

23.17

19.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

20.42

10.93

23

16.27

yoy growth (%)

86.72

-52.45

41.38

13.07

Raw materials

-11.49

-5.24

-11.79

-10.33

As % of sales

56.27

47.91

51.27

63.5

Employee costs

-3.04

-2.81

-2.89

-2.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.13

0.27

3.1

-0.1

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.51

-0.51

-0.19

Tax paid

0.1

0.01

-0.69

-0.03

Working capital

-0.19

-1.89

-2.45

-0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

86.72

-52.45

41.38

13.07

Op profit growth

-54.67

-116.72

-481.13

16.91

EBIT growth

941.54

-90.21

-3,102.79

-116.31

Net profit growth

1,005.4

-87.86

-1,839.63

-116.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

52.61

49.69

35.24

24.32

36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.61

49.69

35.24

24.32

36

Other Operating Income

1.25

1.55

0.55

0.31

0.63

Other Income

1.96

5.61

0.82

1.43

1.12

Polychem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,896

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,273.55

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,613.8

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,871.1

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,097.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polychem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Tanil R Kilachand

Managing Director

P T Kilachand

Independent Director

V V Sahasrabudhe

Independent Director

Chetan R Desai

Non Executive Director

Nandish T Kilachand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepali V Chauhan

Independent Director

Nirmala Mehendale

Independent Director

Yogesh S Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polychem Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1955, Polychem products include polystyrene, styrene monomer, industrial alcohol, VAM, acetic acid, PVA, etc. It also has a fairly wide range of alcoholic beverages like whisky, vodka and brandy. Some of the brands marketed by the company include Royal Secret, Alcazar, Beehive, etc. It came out with a rights issue of zero-interest FCDs in Nov.92 to part-finance the expansion of its alcohol distillery, vinyl acetate monomer plant (VAM), and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) plant, and to meet working capital needs (estimated cost of Rs 32 cr).Polychem signed an agreement with International Distillers and Vintners (IDV), UK, to produce and market the latters brands in India. It also formed a strategic alliance with Dow Chemical Company, US, to market the latters speciality grade polystyrene in India. Polychem, in collaboration with AVX, US, promoted a new company, Gujarat Poly-AVX Electronics, to manufacture leaded and chip multi-layer ceramic capacitors.In 1999-2000, due to the accumulated losses the company has reffered to the BIFR in terms of its provision of SICA and has appointed IDBI as its operating agency.
Company FAQs

What is the Polychem Ltd share price today?

The Polychem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2455.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polychem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polychem Ltd is ₹98.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polychem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polychem Ltd is 18.44 and 3.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polychem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polychem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polychem Ltd is ₹1950 and ₹3725.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polychem Ltd?

Polychem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.19%, 3 Years at 69.71%, 1 Year at -12.85%, 6 Month at -12.68%, 3 Month at -18.75% and 1 Month at 2.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polychem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polychem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.09 %
Institutions - 2.98 %
Public - 44.93 %

