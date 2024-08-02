|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 23rd August, 2024 to Thursday, 29th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results of Postal ballot by remote e-voting as required under regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024) Proceedings of the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 through VC/ OAVM. Please find the attached Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of 67th AGM of Polychem Limited held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)
