|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.42
10.93
23
16.27
yoy growth (%)
86.72
-52.45
41.38
13.07
Raw materials
-11.49
-5.24
-11.79
-10.33
As % of sales
56.27
47.91
51.27
63.5
Employee costs
-3.04
-2.81
-2.89
-2.17
As % of sales
14.88
25.73
12.59
13.38
Other costs
-6.1
-3.36
-5.43
-4.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.9
30.74
23.64
27.73
Operating profit
-0.21
-0.48
2.87
-0.75
OPM
-1.06
-4.39
12.48
-4.63
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.51
-0.51
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.02
0
0
Other income
3.86
1.29
0.75
0.84
Profit before tax
3.13
0.27
3.1
-0.1
Taxes
0.1
0.01
-0.69
-0.03
Tax rate
3.2
4.91
-22.47
33.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.23
0.29
2.4
-0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.23
0.29
2.4
-0.13
yoy growth (%)
1,005.4
-87.86
-1,839.63
-116.7
NPM
15.83
2.67
10.47
-0.85
