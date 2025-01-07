iifl-logo-icon 1
Polychem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,648
(7.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

20.42

10.93

23

16.27

yoy growth (%)

86.72

-52.45

41.38

13.07

Raw materials

-11.49

-5.24

-11.79

-10.33

As % of sales

56.27

47.91

51.27

63.5

Employee costs

-3.04

-2.81

-2.89

-2.17

As % of sales

14.88

25.73

12.59

13.38

Other costs

-6.1

-3.36

-5.43

-4.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.9

30.74

23.64

27.73

Operating profit

-0.21

-0.48

2.87

-0.75

OPM

-1.06

-4.39

12.48

-4.63

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.51

-0.51

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.02

0

0

Other income

3.86

1.29

0.75

0.84

Profit before tax

3.13

0.27

3.1

-0.1

Taxes

0.1

0.01

-0.69

-0.03

Tax rate

3.2

4.91

-22.47

33.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.23

0.29

2.4

-0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.23

0.29

2.4

-0.13

yoy growth (%)

1,005.4

-87.86

-1,839.63

-116.7

NPM

15.83

2.67

10.47

-0.85

