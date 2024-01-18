|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|30
|300
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome Payment of dividend of Rs. 30/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each i.e 300% on the Equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
