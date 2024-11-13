iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
POLYCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 has approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Accordingly, we are sending herewith the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with the respective Independent Auditors Review Reports for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Nayan Parikh & Co. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
POLYCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today i.e. 8th August, 2024 have inter-alia approved the following: a) The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with the respective Independent Auditors Review Reports for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Nayan Parikh & Co. b) Revised Authorized KMP to determine Material Events under regulations 30(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today approved the Apt of Mr. Anand Dalal as Additional Director in Capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director, Continuation of Directorship of Mr. Yogesh Mathur as Non-Executive Independent Director and Postal Ballot Notice for seeking consent of the Shareholders for above. Read less..
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
POLYCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and declaration of dividend if any. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Board Approves Dividend Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Board approves Final Dividend subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
POLYCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

