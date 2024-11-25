iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polycon International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.44
(-4.98%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polycon International Ltd

Polycon Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.05

-1.04

0.02

0.33

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.05

-1

-0.97

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.05

-0.06

-0.1

Working capital

2.12

-0.77

0.6

1.25

Other operating items

Operating

0.95

-2.92

-0.45

0.5

Capital expenditure

0.51

0.35

1.46

1.76

Free cash flow

1.47

-2.57

1

2.26

Equity raised

-2.28

4.34

3.56

3.12

Investing

0.01

-0.01

0.01

-0.01

Financing

24.13

24.69

20.04

8.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.33

26.45

24.62

14.31

Polycon Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Polycon International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.