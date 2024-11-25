Polycon International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
-1.04
0.02
0.33
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.05
-1
-0.97
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
-0.1
Working capital
2.12
-0.77
0.6
1.25
Other operating items
Operating
0.95
-2.92
-0.45
0.5
Capital expenditure
0.51
0.35
1.46
1.76
Free cash flow
1.47
-2.57
1
2.26
Equity raised
-2.28
4.34
3.56
3.12
Investing
0.01
-0.01
0.01
-0.01
Financing
24.13
24.69
20.04
8.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.33
26.45
24.62
14.31
