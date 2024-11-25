iifl-logo-icon 1
Polycon International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.44
(-4.98%)
Nov 25, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.61

30.02

35.6

39.55

yoy growth (%)

-8.02

-15.68

-9.98

7.63

Raw materials

-13.1

-16.01

-20.21

-24.52

As % of sales

47.46

53.32

56.76

62

Employee costs

-3.23

-3.34

-3.17

-2.59

As % of sales

11.71

11.15

8.92

6.55

Other costs

-7.85

-8.56

-9.99

-9.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.45

28.54

28.05

23.63

Operating profit

3.41

2.09

2.22

3.08

OPM

12.35

6.97

6.25

7.8

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.05

-1

-0.97

Interest expense

-2.19

-2.16

-1.4

-1.81

Other income

0.04

0.08

0.2

0.04

Profit before tax

0.05

-1.04

0.02

0.33

Taxes

-0.01

-0.05

-0.06

-0.1

Tax rate

-32.83

5.39

-331.21

-29.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

-1.1

-0.04

0.23

Exceptional items

0

-1.77

0.35

0

Net profit

0.04

-2.87

0.3

0.23

yoy growth (%)

-101.39

-1,043.48

27.57

-12.03

NPM

0.14

-9.58

0.85

0.6

