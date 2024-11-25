Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.61
30.02
35.6
39.55
yoy growth (%)
-8.02
-15.68
-9.98
7.63
Raw materials
-13.1
-16.01
-20.21
-24.52
As % of sales
47.46
53.32
56.76
62
Employee costs
-3.23
-3.34
-3.17
-2.59
As % of sales
11.71
11.15
8.92
6.55
Other costs
-7.85
-8.56
-9.99
-9.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.45
28.54
28.05
23.63
Operating profit
3.41
2.09
2.22
3.08
OPM
12.35
6.97
6.25
7.8
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.05
-1
-0.97
Interest expense
-2.19
-2.16
-1.4
-1.81
Other income
0.04
0.08
0.2
0.04
Profit before tax
0.05
-1.04
0.02
0.33
Taxes
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
-0.1
Tax rate
-32.83
5.39
-331.21
-29.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
-1.1
-0.04
0.23
Exceptional items
0
-1.77
0.35
0
Net profit
0.04
-2.87
0.3
0.23
yoy growth (%)
-101.39
-1,043.48
27.57
-12.03
NPM
0.14
-9.58
0.85
0.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.