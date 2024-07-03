Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹28.44
Prev. Close₹29.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹28.44
Day's Low₹28.44
52 Week's High₹33.8
52 Week's Low₹11.5
Book Value₹6.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.91
P/E86.18
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.44
5.44
5.44
5.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.6
-1.66
-1.72
-1.62
Net Worth
3.84
3.78
3.72
3.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.61
30.02
35.6
39.55
yoy growth (%)
-8.02
-15.68
-9.98
7.63
Raw materials
-13.1
-16.01
-20.21
-24.52
As % of sales
47.46
53.32
56.76
62
Employee costs
-3.23
-3.34
-3.17
-2.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
-1.04
0.02
0.33
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.05
-1
-0.97
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
-0.1
Working capital
2.12
-0.77
0.6
1.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.02
-15.68
-9.98
7.63
Op profit growth
62.93
-6.03
-27.81
-3.25
EBIT growth
100.94
-21.08
-33.94
-6.37
Net profit growth
-101.39
-1,043.48
27.57
-12.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,765.95
|59.51
|60,540.37
|219.39
|0.63
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,694.05
|82.2
|45,508.07
|122.3
|0.22
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
242.3
|31.26
|15,034.16
|51.44
|1.03
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,550.25
|93.72
|12,467.15
|21.82
|0.16
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
487.15
|59.55
|11,054.85
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Baid
CFO & Company Secretary
C S Gajanand Gupta
Director
Varun Baid
Director
Prashant Singh Vohra
Independent Director
Nikhil Bhandari
Independent Director
VINOD SACHETI
Independent Director
Archana Sharma
Reports by Polycon International Ltd
Summary
Polycon International Ltd was incorporated in 1991. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of PET Items like PETBottles, PET Jars, PET Preforms, Caps & Lids and LLDPE Rotomoulding Water Storage Tanks, PVC Profiles, Sections etc. The Company has 3 manufacturing facilities operative in Jaipur & Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.In 1998, the Company installed a new NISSEI PET Machine during the year. Commercial production also started in the new Machine.In 1999, it established a new unit adjoining the existing unit-ll for manufacturing of PET Containers. A NISSEI PET Machine was installed in new unit with the start of commercial production. In 2005-06, the Company implemented new projects at Pandur Village, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) & Chopanki, Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) for the manufacturing of PET Containers like Bottles, Jars etc. and other allied products which got completed in 2006-07. It further completed new project at Chopanki, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan for the manufacturing of PET Containers like Bottles, Jars etc. and started operations in August 2007.
The Polycon International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polycon International Ltd is ₹13.91 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Polycon International Ltd is 86.18 and 4.67 as of 25 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polycon International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polycon International Ltd is ₹11.5 and ₹33.8 as of 25 Nov ‘24
Polycon International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.09%, 3 Years at 31.88%, 1 Year at 89.73%, 6 Month at 125.71%, 3 Month at 18.50% and 1 Month at -7.06%.
