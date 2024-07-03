Summary

Polycon International Ltd was incorporated in 1991. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of PET Items like PETBottles, PET Jars, PET Preforms, Caps & Lids and LLDPE Rotomoulding Water Storage Tanks, PVC Profiles, Sections etc. The Company has 3 manufacturing facilities operative in Jaipur & Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.In 1998, the Company installed a new NISSEI PET Machine during the year. Commercial production also started in the new Machine.In 1999, it established a new unit adjoining the existing unit-ll for manufacturing of PET Containers. A NISSEI PET Machine was installed in new unit with the start of commercial production. In 2005-06, the Company implemented new projects at Pandur Village, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) & Chopanki, Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) for the manufacturing of PET Containers like Bottles, Jars etc. and other allied products which got completed in 2006-07. It further completed new project at Chopanki, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan for the manufacturing of PET Containers like Bottles, Jars etc. and started operations in August 2007.

