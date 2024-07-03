iifl-logo-icon 1
Polycon International Ltd Share Price

28.44
(-4.98%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open28.44
  • Day's High28.44
  • 52 Wk High33.8
  • Prev. Close29.93
  • Day's Low28.44
  • 52 Wk Low 11.5
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E86.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.09
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.91
  • Div. Yield0
Polycon International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

28.44

Prev. Close

29.93

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

28.44

Day's Low

28.44

52 Week's High

33.8

52 Week's Low

11.5

Book Value

6.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.91

P/E

86.18

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

Polycon International Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Polycon International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Polycon International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.60%

Non-Promoter- 50.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polycon International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.44

5.44

5.44

5.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.6

-1.66

-1.72

-1.62

Net Worth

3.84

3.78

3.72

3.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.61

30.02

35.6

39.55

yoy growth (%)

-8.02

-15.68

-9.98

7.63

Raw materials

-13.1

-16.01

-20.21

-24.52

As % of sales

47.46

53.32

56.76

62

Employee costs

-3.23

-3.34

-3.17

-2.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.05

-1.04

0.02

0.33

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.05

-1

-0.97

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.05

-0.06

-0.1

Working capital

2.12

-0.77

0.6

1.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.02

-15.68

-9.98

7.63

Op profit growth

62.93

-6.03

-27.81

-3.25

EBIT growth

100.94

-21.08

-33.94

-6.37

Net profit growth

-101.39

-1,043.48

27.57

-12.03

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Polycon International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,765.95

59.5160,540.37219.390.632,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,694.05

82.245,508.07122.30.221,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

242.3

31.2615,034.1651.441.03828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,550.25

93.7212,467.1521.820.16457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

487.15

59.5511,054.8548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polycon International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajiv Baid

CFO & Company Secretary

C S Gajanand Gupta

Director

Varun Baid

Director

Prashant Singh Vohra

Independent Director

Nikhil Bhandari

Independent Director

VINOD SACHETI

Independent Director

Archana Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polycon International Ltd

Summary

Polycon International Ltd was incorporated in 1991. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of PET Items like PETBottles, PET Jars, PET Preforms, Caps & Lids and LLDPE Rotomoulding Water Storage Tanks, PVC Profiles, Sections etc. The Company has 3 manufacturing facilities operative in Jaipur & Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.In 1998, the Company installed a new NISSEI PET Machine during the year. Commercial production also started in the new Machine.In 1999, it established a new unit adjoining the existing unit-ll for manufacturing of PET Containers. A NISSEI PET Machine was installed in new unit with the start of commercial production. In 2005-06, the Company implemented new projects at Pandur Village, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) & Chopanki, Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) for the manufacturing of PET Containers like Bottles, Jars etc. and other allied products which got completed in 2006-07. It further completed new project at Chopanki, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan for the manufacturing of PET Containers like Bottles, Jars etc. and started operations in August 2007.
Company FAQs

What is the Polycon International Ltd share price today?

The Polycon International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polycon International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polycon International Ltd is ₹13.91 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polycon International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polycon International Ltd is 86.18 and 4.67 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polycon International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polycon International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polycon International Ltd is ₹11.5 and ₹33.8 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Polycon International Ltd?

Polycon International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.09%, 3 Years at 31.88%, 1 Year at 89.73%, 6 Month at 125.71%, 3 Month at 18.50% and 1 Month at -7.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polycon International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polycon International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.39 %

