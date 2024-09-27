|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 We are hereby attaching proceeding of 33rd AGM of the company duly held on 27th September 2024 at O-22 Parmanand Hall, Ashok Watika Samiti, Ashok Marg, C-Scheme Jaipur. The AGM Commenced at 01:00 P.M. and Concluded at 01:35 P.M. We are submitting herewith the details of Voting results of the Items/Business transacted at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Friday, 27th day of September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
