To the Members of Polycon International Limited

(CIN L28992RJ1991PLC006265)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Polycon International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the net profit and othercomprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

S. No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Accuracy of recognition, measurement, estimation, presentation and disclosures in respect of "Revenue from contracts with Customers" under Ind AS 115 Principal Audit Procedures Performed includes the following: The application of this revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period, and disclosures including presentations of balances in the financial statements. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls and procedures as follows: Estimated efforts is a critical estimate to determine revenue, as it requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts incurred till date, efforts required to complete the remaining performance obligation. (Refer Note No. 25of financial statements and Item No. ? Evaluated the effectiveness of controls over the preparation of information that are designed to ensure the completeness and accuracy. 2.3.5 of the Significant Accounting Policy Information to the financial statements.) ? Selected a sample of existing continuing contracts and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. ? Tested the relevant information, accounting systems and change relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115. ? Reviewed a sample of contracts to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require change in estimated efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations. ? Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness and other related material items. 2. Assessment of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) for Trade Receivables Principal Audit Procedures The company has applied simplified approach to measure ECL for trade receivables, which allows for lifetime expected credit losses to be recognized from initial recognition of the receivables. The company determines the expected credit losses on trade receivables by using a provision matrix that is based on historical credit loss experience, adjusted for forward looking factors to the debtors and the economic environment. Recognition and measurement of expected credit loss involves significant management judgement. We have applied the following audit procedures in this regard: These include: ? We have obtained an understanding of the companys credit policy along with the applications controls associated with the accuracy of the information included in the debtors ageing report. ? Identification of exposures where there is a significant increase in credit risk ? We evaluated the companys process of ECL calculation. We assessed the reasonableness of the assumptions used in ECL calculation by comparing them with the historic data adjusted for current market condition and forward-looking information. ? Completeness and timing of recognition of default, in accordance with the credit policy of the company reasonable.? Estimation of Forward-Looking Adjustments Due to significance of trade receivables and the complexity involved in the ECL calculation, this was considered as a key audit matter. ? We have also considered the disclosures made by the company under the head credit risk. (Refer Note No. 9 of financial statements and Item No. 2.3.15 of the Significant Accounting Policy Information to the financial statements.) Based on the above procedure performed, the management estimations and judgement in ECL were found to be 3. Assessment of ContingentLiabilities Principal Audit Procedures The Company is subject to a number of legal, regulatory, arbitration and tax cases for which final outcome cannot be easily predicted and which could potentially result in significant liabilities. We have adopted the following audit procedures The assessment of whether a liability is recognised as a provision or disclosed as a contingent liability in the financial statements is inherently subjective and requires significant management judgement in determination of the cash outflows from the business, interpretation of applicable laws and regulations, and careful examination of pending assessments at various levels of regulatory authorities. ? Understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for obtaining all relevant information for pending litigation cases We identified this as a key audit matter because the estimates on which these amounts are based involve a significant degree of management judgement in interpreting the cases and it may be subject to management bias. ? Discussed with the management any material developments and latest status of legal matters at the corporate office. (Refer Note No. 40 and Item No. 2.3.12of the Significant Accounting Policy Information to the Financial Statements) ? Read various correspondences and related documents pertaining to litigation cases and performed substantive procedures on calculations supporting the disclosure of contingent liabilities Assessed the adequacy and completeness of disclosures. Based on the above procedure performed, the estimations and disclosure of contingent liabilities are considered to be adequate and reasonable

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Corporate Governance Report, and the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and other company related information (but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon), which are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information, as and when made available to us and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions, if required.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies;making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealtwith by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 4 below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has paid managerial remuneration in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us. i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. - Refer Note No. 40 of the Financial Statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. During the year there is no requirement of any amount to be transferred of an unclaimed dividend to the Investor Education and Protection Fund under section 124(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the financial statements, on the basis of information procedures and relying on the management representation, we report that the disclosures are in accordance with books of account maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management.

v. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in thenotes to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Companyto or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with theunderstanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directlyor indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entit ies identified in any manner whatsoever by or onbehalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like onbehalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in thenotes to the Standalone Financial Statements,no funds have been received by the Company from anyperson(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whetherrecorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entit ies identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the UltimateBeneficiaries ; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances,nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) No dividend has been declared and paid during the year by the Company.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail (edit log) facility in the accounting softwarewas inoperative from 1stApril, 2023 to 29th March 2024 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software during the year.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention for financial year 2023-24 is commenced from 1st April 2024, hence not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For S R Goyal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 001537C Place:Jaipur A.K. Atolia Date: 30-05-2024 (Partner) UDIN: 24077201BKEQDW1156 M.No.: 077201

ANNEXURE "A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report, of even date, to the Members of Polycon International Limited on Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner. Pursuant to the program, during the year, as part of the internal audit, the internal auditors have carried out the physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verificat ion.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties which are included under the head property, plant and equipment (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(d) is not applicable. e. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory: a. The physical verification of inventory, excluding stocks with third parties and goods-in-transit, has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of invent ory. b. During the year, the Company has been renewed working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggr egate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are largely in agreement with t he books of account. iii. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. The Company has neither given any loans, guarantee and security covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act during the year under audit, however Investments made by the Company during the year are in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amount which deemed to be deposits. As such, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products and hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance and duty of cust oms, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including income tax, goods and services ax t and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed statutory dues are outstanding arrears as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date t he y became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, here t are no statutory dues of duty of customs, goods and services tax, provident fund, income tax, employees state insurance and professional tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company hasnot surrendered or disclosed as income, any transaction not recorded in the books of accounts, during the year in the income tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable. ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the term loan taken by the company during the year was utilized f or the purpose for which it was obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on sub-clauses (e) and (f) of clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of any initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management and based on examination of the books and records of the Company, no case of material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) We have not submitted any report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this audit report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year, accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the order are not applicable. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable. xiii. As explained to us and as per the records of the company, in our opinion the transactions with the related parties are in Compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Companies Act,2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards xiv. In respect of Internal Audit: (a) In our opinion and based on our examinations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them covered under section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities therefore the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable. xviii. As recommended by the Board of Directors, the company has appointed M/s S R Goyal & Co (FRN001537C), Chartered Accountants as the Statutory auditor of the Company to fill the vacancy caused due to completion of the terms of M/s R S Mangal & Co (FRN 001472C), Chartered Accountants.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as per section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable on the company. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE "B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OFPOLYCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph (2G) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Our Financial Reporting under Clause (i) Of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Polycon International Limited ("the Company") as of 31stMarch, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements in place and such internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.