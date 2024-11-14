iifl-logo-icon 1
Polycon International Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Polycon Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
POLYCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended on 30.09.2024. The Board of Director of the company has inter alia approved the unaudited financial results for the Quarter/Half year ended on 30th September 2024 in its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 commenced at 02:00 P.M. and ended at 07:05 P.M. The company is submitting the said results along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors
Board Meeting30 Oct 202430 Oct 2024
In compliance of Regulation 30 of LODR Regulations,2015 the company has informed that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 30th October, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved : - 1. The Appointment of Mrs. Archana Sharma (DIN: 10798849) and Mr. Vinod Sacheti (DIN: 03022059) as Independent Directors. 2. Re-constitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.
Board Meeting14 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
POLYCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024. The Board of Directors of Polycon International Limited has inter alia approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 in its meeting held on 14.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
POLYCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Polycon International Limited is informed to the BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th day of May 2024 at the Registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued there under by SEBI, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30thMay, 2024 at the Registered Office of the company, has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch, 2024. Further Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m and concluded at 7.05 p. m . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
POLYCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 The Board of Directors of the company inter alia approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and Nine months ended on 31.12.2023 in its meeting held on 14th Feb 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

Polycon Intl.: Related News

No Record Found

