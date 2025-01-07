Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.15
23.13
10.88
12.46
yoy growth (%)
-34.5
112.58
-12.68
361.37
Raw materials
-11.49
-18.25
-8.16
-9.94
As % of sales
75.86
78.9
75.04
79.78
Employee costs
-0.73
-0.8
-0.61
-0.44
As % of sales
4.88
3.48
5.62
3.54
Other costs
-1.72
-2.58
-0.92
-1.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.41
11.18
8.5
9.33
Operating profit
1.18
1.48
1.17
0.91
OPM
7.84
6.42
10.82
7.33
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.58
-0.58
-0.4
Interest expense
-0.55
-0.61
-0.64
-0.69
Other income
0.24
0.76
0.39
0.26
Profit before tax
0.32
1.04
0.33
0.08
Taxes
-0.08
-0.27
0.05
-0.06
Tax rate
-26.05
-26.43
16.65
-80.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.24
0.76
0.39
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.24
0.76
0.39
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-68.32
97.07
2,312.13
-90.65
NPM
1.6
3.32
3.58
0.12
