iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.62
(0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:20:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.15

23.13

10.88

12.46

yoy growth (%)

-34.5

112.58

-12.68

361.37

Raw materials

-11.49

-18.25

-8.16

-9.94

As % of sales

75.86

78.9

75.04

79.78

Employee costs

-0.73

-0.8

-0.61

-0.44

As % of sales

4.88

3.48

5.62

3.54

Other costs

-1.72

-2.58

-0.92

-1.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.41

11.18

8.5

9.33

Operating profit

1.18

1.48

1.17

0.91

OPM

7.84

6.42

10.82

7.33

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.58

-0.58

-0.4

Interest expense

-0.55

-0.61

-0.64

-0.69

Other income

0.24

0.76

0.39

0.26

Profit before tax

0.32

1.04

0.33

0.08

Taxes

-0.08

-0.27

0.05

-0.06

Tax rate

-26.05

-26.43

16.65

-80.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.24

0.76

0.39

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.24

0.76

0.39

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-68.32

97.07

2,312.13

-90.65

NPM

1.6

3.32

3.58

0.12

Poojawes. Metal. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.