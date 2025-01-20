Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.5
Op profit growth
-20
EBIT growth
-47.01
Net profit growth
-68.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.84
6.41
EBIT margin
5.8
7.18
Net profit margin
1.6
3.31
RoCE
4.54
RoNW
0.59
RoA
0.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.24
0.76
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.3
0.17
Book value per share
10.29
10.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
109.16
33.42
P/CEPS
-85.75
144.95
P/B
2.54
2.52
EV/EBIDTA
24.69
15.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-26.05
-26.48
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.16
Inventory days
208.97
Creditor days
-20.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.59
-2.68
Net debt / equity
0.84
0.89
Net debt / op. profit
7.43
6.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.86
-78.9
Employee costs
-4.88
-3.48
Other costs
-11.41
-11.19
