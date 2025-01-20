iifl-logo-icon 1
Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd Key Ratios

34.75
(2.09%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.5

Op profit growth

-20

EBIT growth

-47.01

Net profit growth

-68.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.84

6.41

EBIT margin

5.8

7.18

Net profit margin

1.6

3.31

RoCE

4.54

RoNW

0.59

RoA

0.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.24

0.76

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.3

0.17

Book value per share

10.29

10.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

109.16

33.42

P/CEPS

-85.75

144.95

P/B

2.54

2.52

EV/EBIDTA

24.69

15.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-26.05

-26.48

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

65.16

Inventory days

208.97

Creditor days

-20.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.59

-2.68

Net debt / equity

0.84

0.89

Net debt / op. profit

7.43

6.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.86

-78.9

Employee costs

-4.88

-3.48

Other costs

-11.41

-11.19

