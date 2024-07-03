Summary

Poojawestern Metaliks Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Pooja Precision Products and Pooja Metal Industries, pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated January 1, 1993 and August 1, 2002 respectively. Thereafter, both firms were converted to a Public Limited Company under the name of Poojawestern Metaliks Limited at Dared, Jamnagar, Gujarat vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 9, 2016.The Company initially started the business of brass manufacturing by forming a partnership in 1993. The unit started to cater the local market. Later in 2002, its promoters, Sunil Panchmatiya and Anil Panchmatiya along with Devran Panchamatiya and Devram Panchmatiya HUF formed another partnership in the name of Pooja Metal Industries for manufacturing of brass equipment to cater international clients. The Unit was registered as 100% EOU under the permission from Kandla Port. The Company currently has two Units both situated at Dared in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Unit I is spread over 1,800 square meters, the factory is equipped with machinery and equipment for induction furnances, extrusion press, machining, platting, extrusion, etc. Unit II has been started by the Company in Dared, Jamnagar in 2017. Apart from this, the Company use brass scrap as raw material which is imported from United Kingdom, United States of America and Gulf Countries for conversion of scrap into finished goods. Recently, the Company has taken over the

