Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹35.49
Prev. Close₹35.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹35.49
Day's Low₹34.56
52 Week's High₹66.15
52 Week's Low₹32.25
Book Value₹13.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.46
P/E23.35
EPS1.51
Divi. Yield2.84
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.89
2.16
1.07
0.3
Net Worth
13.03
12.3
11.21
10.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.15
23.13
10.88
12.46
yoy growth (%)
-34.5
112.58
-12.68
361.37
Raw materials
-11.49
-18.25
-8.16
-9.94
As % of sales
75.86
78.9
75.04
79.78
Employee costs
-0.73
-0.8
-0.61
-0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.32
1.04
0.33
0.08
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.58
-0.58
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.27
0.05
-0.06
Working capital
0.47
0.75
1.27
6.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.5
112.58
-12.68
361.37
Op profit growth
-20.11
26.29
28.72
193.37
EBIT growth
-47.07
69.37
26.33
189.18
Net profit growth
-68.32
97.07
2,312.13
-90.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
61.29
31.18
20.82
15.15
23.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.29
31.18
20.82
15.15
23.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.78
0.59
0.24
0.25
0.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Panchmatiya
Whole-time Director
Anil Panchmatiya
Executive Director
Vivek Panchmatiya
Independent Director
Amit Karia
Independent Director
Nayana Kanani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejus Pithadiya
Executive Director
Meet Panchmatiya
Independent Director
BimalSureshkumarUdani
Independent Director
HiteshbhaiAmritlalVishrolia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd
Summary
Poojawestern Metaliks Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Pooja Precision Products and Pooja Metal Industries, pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated January 1, 1993 and August 1, 2002 respectively. Thereafter, both firms were converted to a Public Limited Company under the name of Poojawestern Metaliks Limited at Dared, Jamnagar, Gujarat vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 9, 2016.The Company initially started the business of brass manufacturing by forming a partnership in 1993. The unit started to cater the local market. Later in 2002, its promoters, Sunil Panchmatiya and Anil Panchmatiya along with Devran Panchamatiya and Devram Panchmatiya HUF formed another partnership in the name of Pooja Metal Industries for manufacturing of brass equipment to cater international clients. The Unit was registered as 100% EOU under the permission from Kandla Port. The Company currently has two Units both situated at Dared in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Unit I is spread over 1,800 square meters, the factory is equipped with machinery and equipment for induction furnances, extrusion press, machining, platting, extrusion, etc. Unit II has been started by the Company in Dared, Jamnagar in 2017. Apart from this, the Company use brass scrap as raw material which is imported from United Kingdom, United States of America and Gulf Countries for conversion of scrap into finished goods. Recently, the Company has taken over the
Read More
The Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd is ₹35.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd is 23.35 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd is ₹32.25 and ₹66.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.28%, 3 Years at -9.26%, 1 Year at 3.49%, 6 Month at -19.94%, 3 Month at -14.42% and 1 Month at -8.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.