Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd Share Price

34.96
(-0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:50:00 AM

  • Open35.49
  • Day's High35.49
  • 52 Wk High66.15
  • Prev. Close35.26
  • Day's Low34.56
  • 52 Wk Low 32.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E23.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.48
  • EPS1.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.46
  • Div. Yield2.84
Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

35.49

Prev. Close

35.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

35.49

Day's Low

34.56

52 Week's High

66.15

52 Week's Low

32.25

Book Value

13.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.46

P/E

23.35

EPS

1.51

Divi. Yield

2.84

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.08%

Non-Promoter- 37.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

10.14

10.14

10.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.89

2.16

1.07

0.3

Net Worth

13.03

12.3

11.21

10.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.15

23.13

10.88

12.46

yoy growth (%)

-34.5

112.58

-12.68

361.37

Raw materials

-11.49

-18.25

-8.16

-9.94

As % of sales

75.86

78.9

75.04

79.78

Employee costs

-0.73

-0.8

-0.61

-0.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.32

1.04

0.33

0.08

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.58

-0.58

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.27

0.05

-0.06

Working capital

0.47

0.75

1.27

6.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.5

112.58

-12.68

361.37

Op profit growth

-20.11

26.29

28.72

193.37

EBIT growth

-47.07

69.37

26.33

189.18

Net profit growth

-68.32

97.07

2,312.13

-90.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

61.29

31.18

20.82

15.15

23.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.29

31.18

20.82

15.15

23.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.78

0.59

0.24

0.25

0.77

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Panchmatiya

Whole-time Director

Anil Panchmatiya

Executive Director

Vivek Panchmatiya

Independent Director

Amit Karia

Independent Director

Nayana Kanani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejus Pithadiya

Executive Director

Meet Panchmatiya

Independent Director

BimalSureshkumarUdani

Independent Director

HiteshbhaiAmritlalVishrolia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd

Summary

Poojawestern Metaliks Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Pooja Precision Products and Pooja Metal Industries, pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated January 1, 1993 and August 1, 2002 respectively. Thereafter, both firms were converted to a Public Limited Company under the name of Poojawestern Metaliks Limited at Dared, Jamnagar, Gujarat vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 9, 2016.The Company initially started the business of brass manufacturing by forming a partnership in 1993. The unit started to cater the local market. Later in 2002, its promoters, Sunil Panchmatiya and Anil Panchmatiya along with Devran Panchamatiya and Devram Panchmatiya HUF formed another partnership in the name of Pooja Metal Industries for manufacturing of brass equipment to cater international clients. The Unit was registered as 100% EOU under the permission from Kandla Port. The Company currently has two Units both situated at Dared in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Unit I is spread over 1,800 square meters, the factory is equipped with machinery and equipment for induction furnances, extrusion press, machining, platting, extrusion, etc. Unit II has been started by the Company in Dared, Jamnagar in 2017. Apart from this, the Company use brass scrap as raw material which is imported from United Kingdom, United States of America and Gulf Countries for conversion of scrap into finished goods. Recently, the Company has taken over the
Company FAQs

What is the Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd share price today?

The Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd is ₹35.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd is 23.35 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd is ₹32.25 and ₹66.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd?

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.28%, 3 Years at -9.26%, 1 Year at 3.49%, 6 Month at -19.94%, 3 Month at -14.42% and 1 Month at -8.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.91 %

