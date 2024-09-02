|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 We would like to inform you that the 8th Annual General Meeting is on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through VC or OVAM and the deemed Venue of the meeting is the Registered Office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part A of schedule III to the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 PFA herewith Summary of proceeding of 08th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.