Recommend a Final Dividend ofRe. 1/- (Rupees One Only) per Equity share, face value ofRs.lO/- per equity share (i.e. 10% of face value) for the frnancial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Final Dividend if approved by the members, will be paid/dispatched after the Annual General meeting.