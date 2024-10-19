Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

Outcome of meeting of the Board of Director of the Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd (The Company) held on December 07, 2024

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation; and to Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated September 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company from Tuesday October 01 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No. 1, Phase II, GIDC, Dared, Jamnagar-361004 which was commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:10 P.M., have, apart from other businesses Considered, approved & taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation along with Limited Review Report With reference to captioned subject we are enclosing herewith Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with LRR. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)

Intimation of Board Meeting of Poojawestern Metaliks Limited under Regulation of the SEBI (Listing) Regulations, 2015 is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 03, 2024. pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, considered and approved the mentioned agenda in the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)

we would like to inform you that BODs of Comp at its meeting held on 2.9.24 at RO of Comp to have; 1.Apprvd Draft Directors Report of Comp for FY 23-24 and reports to be included in Annual Report 23-24. 2.Decided to call 8th AGM of Comp on 28.9.24 at 12:30P.M. through VC or OVAM and Apprvd Draft Notice of 8th AGM of Comp. copy of Notice of 8th AGM and Annual Report for FY 23-24 will be submitted to exchange as soon as same be dispatched to Shareholders of Comp through e-mail registered with Comp/Depositories. 3.Fixed 13.9.24 as Record Date for purpose of determining eligibility of Shareholders for final dividend of Re. 1/- per Eq. Sh. of face value of Rs.10/-each for FY on 31.3.24 4.Apprvd Schedule of AGM w.r.t cutoff date for remote e- voting. 5.Apprvd Appt. of NSDL as Remote E-Voting Agency for resolutions proposed to be passed at AGM 6.Apprvd Appt. of M/s. Mittal V. Kothari & Associates PCS as Scrutinizer for E-Voting Process for AGM.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 We hereby inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at Registered Office of the company to consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulation and to consider any other items In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No. 1, Phase II, GIDC, Dared, Jamnagar-361004 which was commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:15 P.M., to have: 1. Considered, approved & taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation; 2. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 16 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No. 1 Phase II GIDC Dared Jamnagar - 361004 inter alia to; 1. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation; 2. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 in accordance with the Companies Act 2013. 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company Poojawestern Metaliks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier intimation letter dated May 09, 2024, regarding intimation of date of Board Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024, to approve inter alia Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results and Financial Statement of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation; and consider other business items, we hereby inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances the meeting of the Board of Directors of Poojawestern Metaliks Limited (the Company) could not be held and it has been rescheduled on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated which was commenced at 5 P.M. and concluded at 6 P.M., to have : 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Standalone & Consolidated audited financial results for the Quarter ended and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration by the Company for the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion; 2. Considered, approved and taken on record the Standalone & Consolidated audited financial Statement for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Recommend a Final Dividend of Re. 1/- 4. Considered and approved all other business as per agenda circulated Board meeting held today to considered this 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial result For Quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 2.Standalone and Consolidated Balance sheet for the year ended 3.Standalone and Consolidated cash Flow statement for the year ended 4.Audit report (unmodified opinion ) on the audited financial result 5. Declaration by the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

With reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on Friday, February 09, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No. 1, Phase II, GIDC, Dared, Jamnagar, Gujarat-361004, India, which was commenced at 10.30 A.M and concluded at 11.00 A.M have, 1. Appointed Mittal V. Kothari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor for Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24. 2. Appointed M/s. Paras A Rathod & Co, Chartered Accountant (FRN: 150972W), Jamnagar, as Internal Auditor for Internal Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24. 3. Considered and approved all other business as per agenda circulated. Kindly take the same on your records. Appointment of secretarial auditor for secretarial audit of the company for the F. Y 2023-24 Kindly take the note for the same. Appointment of internal auditor for internal audit of the company for the F.Y 2023-24 Kindly take the note for the same.

