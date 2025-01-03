Popular Estate Management Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.03
-1.61
1.43
-1.57
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.25
-0.26
-0.19
Tax paid
0.26
0.42
-0.03
-0.21
Working capital
-0.04
-2.44
-3.32
12.07
Other operating items
Operating
-1.16
-3.89
-2.18
10.08
Capital expenditure
0
1.41
-0.29
0.75
Free cash flow
-1.16
-2.48
-2.47
10.83
Equity raised
64.21
66.61
63.82
67.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.35
12.24
17.82
12.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
74.4
76.37
79.16
90.55
