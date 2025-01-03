iifl-logo-icon 1
Popular Estate Management Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.38
(-1.92%)
Jan 3, 2025

Popular Estate FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.03

-1.61

1.43

-1.57

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.25

-0.26

-0.19

Tax paid

0.26

0.42

-0.03

-0.21

Working capital

-0.04

-2.44

-3.32

12.07

Other operating items

Operating

-1.16

-3.89

-2.18

10.08

Capital expenditure

0

1.41

-0.29

0.75

Free cash flow

-1.16

-2.48

-2.47

10.83

Equity raised

64.21

66.61

63.82

67.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.35

12.24

17.82

12.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

74.4

76.37

79.16

90.55

