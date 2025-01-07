iifl-logo-icon 1
Popular Estate Management Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18
(3.57%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

10.45

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.42

-0.41

-0.42

As % of sales

0

0

3.95

0

Other costs

-0.27

-0.48

-7.27

-0.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

69.6

0

Operating profit

-0.55

-0.9

2.76

-1.33

OPM

0

0

26.43

0

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.25

-0.26

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.23

-0.47

-1.15

-0.22

Other income

0.1

0.02

0.08

0.17

Profit before tax

-1.03

-1.61

1.43

-1.57

Taxes

0.26

0.42

-0.03

-0.21

Tax rate

-25.67

-25.99

-2.6

13.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.76

-1.19

1.39

-1.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.76

-1.19

1.39

-1.78

yoy growth (%)

-35.87

-185.77

-178.13

167.39

NPM

0

0

13.36

0

