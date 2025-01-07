Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
10.45
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.42
-0.41
-0.42
As % of sales
0
0
3.95
0
Other costs
-0.27
-0.48
-7.27
-0.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
69.6
0
Operating profit
-0.55
-0.9
2.76
-1.33
OPM
0
0
26.43
0
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.25
-0.26
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.23
-0.47
-1.15
-0.22
Other income
0.1
0.02
0.08
0.17
Profit before tax
-1.03
-1.61
1.43
-1.57
Taxes
0.26
0.42
-0.03
-0.21
Tax rate
-25.67
-25.99
-2.6
13.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.76
-1.19
1.39
-1.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.76
-1.19
1.39
-1.78
yoy growth (%)
-35.87
-185.77
-178.13
167.39
NPM
0
0
13.36
0
