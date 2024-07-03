Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹16.95
Prev. Close₹17.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹17.38
Day's Low₹16.95
52 Week's High₹33.2
52 Week's Low₹15.41
Book Value₹30.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.78
29.46
30.36
31.34
Net Worth
42.78
43.46
44.36
45.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
10.45
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.42
-0.41
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.03
-1.61
1.43
-1.57
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.25
-0.26
-0.19
Tax paid
0.26
0.42
-0.03
-0.21
Working capital
-0.04
-2.44
-3.32
12.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
-38.42
-132.88
-307.27
-10.69
EBIT growth
-30.03
-144.3
-291.36
88.01
Net profit growth
-35.87
-185.77
-178.13
167.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Suresh N Patel
Independent Director
Rameshbhai R Patel
Executive Director
Saritaben N Patel
Director & CFO
Vikram Chhaganlal Patel
Independent Director
Mehul B. Patel
Executive Director
Het D Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urvi Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Popular Estate Management Ltd
Summary
Popular Estate Management Limited was originally incorporated as Mansukhlal Financial Services Limited on 14th October 1994. Thereafter due to change in the object of the company from financial sector to software and IT related sector the name was subsequently changed to M/s. Pioneer Technoparks Limited. Then the company decided to change its object from Software and IT related sector to Real Estate sector and the name was changed again from Pioneer Technoparks Limited to Popular Estate Management Limited on 22th May 2008.The Company is one of the leading Real Estate Company in Ahmedabad. Its main object is Real Estate and all other Infrastructure related projects. The Promoters of the company has long and wide experience in development of Real Estate and Construction projects. They entered in the field of real estate development in way back in 1965 when the group was known as Popular Group and it developed number of residential and commercial projects including plotting for the best residential localities in Ahmedabad. It offer Construction services to architects, consultants and clients developing projects in the commercial, retail and industrial sectors.
The Popular Estate Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popular Estate Management Ltd is ₹24.33 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Popular Estate Management Ltd is 0 and 0.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popular Estate Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popular Estate Management Ltd is ₹15.41 and ₹33.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Popular Estate Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at 49.26%, 1 Year at -8.77%, 6 Month at 7.28%, 3 Month at -39.10% and 1 Month at -21.04%.
