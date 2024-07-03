iifl-logo-icon 1
Popular Estate Management Ltd Share Price

17.38
(-1.92%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.95
  • Day's High17.38
  • 52 Wk High33.2
  • Prev. Close17.72
  • Day's Low16.95
  • 52 Wk Low 15.41
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Popular Estate Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

16.95

Prev. Close

17.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

17.38

Day's Low

16.95

52 Week's High

33.2

52 Week's Low

15.41

Book Value

30.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Popular Estate Management Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Popular Estate Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Popular Estate Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.81%

Non-Promoter- 33.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Popular Estate Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14

14

14

14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.78

29.46

30.36

31.34

Net Worth

42.78

43.46

44.36

45.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

10.45

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.42

-0.41

-0.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.03

-1.61

1.43

-1.57

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.25

-0.26

-0.19

Tax paid

0.26

0.42

-0.03

-0.21

Working capital

-0.04

-2.44

-3.32

12.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

-38.42

-132.88

-307.27

-10.69

EBIT growth

-30.03

-144.3

-291.36

88.01

Net profit growth

-35.87

-185.77

-178.13

167.39

No Record Found

Popular Estate Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Popular Estate Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Suresh N Patel

Independent Director

Rameshbhai R Patel

Executive Director

Saritaben N Patel

Director & CFO

Vikram Chhaganlal Patel

Independent Director

Mehul B. Patel

Executive Director

Het D Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urvi Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Popular Estate Management Ltd

Summary

Popular Estate Management Limited was originally incorporated as Mansukhlal Financial Services Limited on 14th October 1994. Thereafter due to change in the object of the company from financial sector to software and IT related sector the name was subsequently changed to M/s. Pioneer Technoparks Limited. Then the company decided to change its object from Software and IT related sector to Real Estate sector and the name was changed again from Pioneer Technoparks Limited to Popular Estate Management Limited on 22th May 2008.The Company is one of the leading Real Estate Company in Ahmedabad. Its main object is Real Estate and all other Infrastructure related projects. The Promoters of the company has long and wide experience in development of Real Estate and Construction projects. They entered in the field of real estate development in way back in 1965 when the group was known as Popular Group and it developed number of residential and commercial projects including plotting for the best residential localities in Ahmedabad. It offer Construction services to architects, consultants and clients developing projects in the commercial, retail and industrial sectors.
Company FAQs

What is the Popular Estate Management Ltd share price today?

The Popular Estate Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Popular Estate Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popular Estate Management Ltd is ₹24.33 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Popular Estate Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Popular Estate Management Ltd is 0 and 0.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Popular Estate Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popular Estate Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popular Estate Management Ltd is ₹15.41 and ₹33.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Popular Estate Management Ltd?

Popular Estate Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at 49.26%, 1 Year at -8.77%, 6 Month at 7.28%, 3 Month at -39.10% and 1 Month at -21.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Popular Estate Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Popular Estate Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.18 %

