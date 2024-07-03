Summary

Popular Estate Management Limited was originally incorporated as Mansukhlal Financial Services Limited on 14th October 1994. Thereafter due to change in the object of the company from financial sector to software and IT related sector the name was subsequently changed to M/s. Pioneer Technoparks Limited. Then the company decided to change its object from Software and IT related sector to Real Estate sector and the name was changed again from Pioneer Technoparks Limited to Popular Estate Management Limited on 22th May 2008.The Company is one of the leading Real Estate Company in Ahmedabad. Its main object is Real Estate and all other Infrastructure related projects. The Promoters of the company has long and wide experience in development of Real Estate and Construction projects. They entered in the field of real estate development in way back in 1965 when the group was known as Popular Group and it developed number of residential and commercial projects including plotting for the best residential localities in Ahmedabad. It offer Construction services to architects, consultants and clients developing projects in the commercial, retail and industrial sectors.

