Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

POPULAR ESTATE MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED ON 14/11/2024 TO CONSIDER UNAUDITED QUARTERLY RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 To consider, approve and take on record, inter alia, 1. The un-audited financial results of the company on standalone basis along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash flow statements and Limited Review Report for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

POPULAR ESTATE MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of Secretarial Audit Report and to approve Directors Report thereof for the F.Y. ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To decide date time and venue of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice for calling AGM of the company thereof. 3. To fix the date of closure of register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 4. To discuss and transact any other matter with the permission of the chairman. 1. The board took note of secretarial audit report and approved Directors Report thereof for F.Y. ended on 31/03/2024. 2. 30th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday, 16th September, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at registered office of the company i.e. 81, 8th Floor, A wing, New York tower, Opp. Muktidham Derasar, Thaltej, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad-380054, Gujarat. 3. The register of members and share transfer books of the company shall remain closed from 9th September, 2024 to 16th September, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

POPULAR ESTATE MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company on standalone basis for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with limited review report. 2. Any other business items with permission of chairman. Approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 13 May 2024

POPULAR ESTATE MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company on standalone basis for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with audit report and declaration of unmodified opinion thereon. 2. To re-appoint M/s. Ronak Doshi & Associates Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the F.Y. 2024-25 of the company w.e.f. 1st April 2024. 3. To approve transactions with related part(ies) entered as per Section 188 of the Companies Act 2013 4. Any other business items with permission of chairman. 1. Approved audited standalone financial results along with audit report and cash flow statements of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, which is attached herewith along with declaration of unmodified opinion. 2. Re-appointed M/s. Ronak Doshi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the F.Y. 2024-25 of the company w.e.f. 1st April, 2024. 3. Approved transactions with related part(ies) entered as per Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024