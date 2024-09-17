|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|AGM 16/09/2024 Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting conducted pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 r/w rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and poll conducted at 30th AGM of members of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.09.2024)
