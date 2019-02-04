Prabhav Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.09
46.09
46.09
46.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.48
90.64
90.84
90.83
Net Worth
136.57
136.73
136.93
136.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
2.98
9.98
9.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.15
0.15
Total Liabilities
136.57
139.71
147.06
147.05
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
64.68
64.68
4.02
4.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
71.7
74.9
142.97
142.99
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.21
1.21
12.11
12.11
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
70.6
73.91
133.08
133.08
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-1.45
-1.45
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.22
-0.77
-0.75
Cash
0.19
0.13
0.07
0.05
Total Assets
136.57
139.71
147.06
147.06
No Record Found
