Prabhav Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.49
(0.00%)
Feb 4, 2019|11:58:13 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prabhav Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.09

46.09

46.09

46.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.48

90.64

90.84

90.83

Net Worth

136.57

136.73

136.93

136.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

2.98

9.98

9.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.15

0.15

Total Liabilities

136.57

139.71

147.06

147.05

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

64.68

64.68

4.02

4.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

71.7

74.9

142.97

142.99

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.21

1.21

12.11

12.11

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

70.6

73.91

133.08

133.08

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-1.45

-1.45

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.22

-0.77

-0.75

Cash

0.19

0.13

0.07

0.05

Total Assets

136.57

139.71

147.06

147.06

