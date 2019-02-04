Prabhav Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.05
0.21
-0.43
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.03
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.04
0
Working capital
0.25
-1.94
1.93
11.49
Other operating items
Operating
0.19
-1.91
2.07
11.05
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-9.5
Free cash flow
0.19
-1.91
2.07
1.55
Equity raised
181.97
182.08
181.76
194
Investing
0
-34.67
-1.55
-15.79
Financing
24.42
29
29.54
27.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
206.58
174.49
211.82
206.87
