Prabhav Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.49
(0.00%)
Feb 4, 2019|11:58:13 AM

Prabhav Ind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.05

0.21

-0.43

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.03

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.04

0

Working capital

0.25

-1.94

1.93

11.49

Other operating items

Operating

0.19

-1.91

2.07

11.05

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-9.5

Free cash flow

0.19

-1.91

2.07

1.55

Equity raised

181.97

182.08

181.76

194

Investing

0

-34.67

-1.55

-15.79

Financing

24.42

29

29.54

27.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

206.58

174.49

211.82

206.87

