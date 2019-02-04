Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
2.31
35.09
3.23
yoy growth (%)
-100
-93.41
986.39
-83.73
Raw materials
0
-2.01
-34.6
-3.32
As % of sales
0
87.2
98.61
102.77
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.09
-0.11
-0.1
As % of sales
0
4.14
0.32
3.18
Other costs
-0.07
-0.12
-0.15
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
5.4
0.44
7.16
Operating profit
-0.09
0.07
0.21
-0.42
OPM
0
3.25
0.61
-13.12
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.03
0
Interest expense
0
-0.03
0
-0.29
Other income
0.03
0.04
0.03
0.28
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.05
0.21
-0.43
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.04
0
Tax rate
0
-16.79
-18.36
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
0.04
0.17
-0.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-5.63
Net profit
-0.05
0.04
0.17
-6.07
yoy growth (%)
-213.66
-72.14
-102.92
15.45
NPM
0
2.14
0.5
-187.99
