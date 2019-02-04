iifl-logo
Prabhav Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.49
(0.00%)
Feb 4, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

2.31

35.09

3.23

yoy growth (%)

-100

-93.41

986.39

-83.73

Raw materials

0

-2.01

-34.6

-3.32

As % of sales

0

87.2

98.61

102.77

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.09

-0.11

-0.1

As % of sales

0

4.14

0.32

3.18

Other costs

-0.07

-0.12

-0.15

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

5.4

0.44

7.16

Operating profit

-0.09

0.07

0.21

-0.42

OPM

0

3.25

0.61

-13.12

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.03

0

Interest expense

0

-0.03

0

-0.29

Other income

0.03

0.04

0.03

0.28

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.05

0.21

-0.43

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.04

0

Tax rate

0

-16.79

-18.36

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

0.04

0.17

-0.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-5.63

Net profit

-0.05

0.04

0.17

-6.07

yoy growth (%)

-213.66

-72.14

-102.92

15.45

NPM

0

2.14

0.5

-187.99

