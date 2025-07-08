Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹0.49
Prev. Close₹0.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.49
Day's Low₹0.49
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹29.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.09
46.09
46.09
46.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.48
90.64
90.84
90.83
Net Worth
136.57
136.73
136.93
136.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
2.31
35.09
3.23
yoy growth (%)
-100
-93.41
986.39
-83.73
Raw materials
0
-2.01
-34.6
-3.32
As % of sales
0
87.2
98.61
102.77
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.09
-0.11
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.05
0.21
-0.43
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.03
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.04
0
Working capital
0.25
-1.94
1.93
11.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-93.41
986.39
-83.73
Op profit growth
-222.85
-65.18
-150.91
-90.08
EBIT growth
-162.22
-58.72
-253.34
-97
Net profit growth
-213.66
-72.14
-102.92
15.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Antony Isabu Esak
Independent Director
Shivsharan Narayanappa Yulidra
Independent Director
Geeta Rajendra Varma
Independent Director
Gautam Kalu Mohite
Independent Director
Akash Samadhan Suradkar
Independent Director
Pravin Luka Patil
Company Secretary
Prachi Jain
10th Floor Titaanium Business,
Surat-Khajod Road Bhimrad,
Gujarat - 395007
Tel: -
Website: http://www.prabhavind.com
Email: prabhavind@gmail.com
4A9 Gundecha Onclave,
Kherani Rd Sakinaka,
mumbai 400072
Tel: 91-022-62215779/2851
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: mumbai@skylinerta.com
Summary
Prabhav Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 with the name Empire Infrastructure & Developers Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Empire Unifor Software Solutions Ltd with effect f...
