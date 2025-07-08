iifl-logo
Prabhav Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.49
(0.00%)
Feb 4, 2019|11:58:13 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.49
  • Day's High0.49
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.49
  • Day's Low0.49
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.26
  • Div. Yield0
Prabhav Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.49

Prev. Close

0.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.49

Day's Low

0.49

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

29.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prabhav Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Prabhav Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prabhav Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:02 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 98.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prabhav Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.09

46.09

46.09

46.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.48

90.64

90.84

90.83

Net Worth

136.57

136.73

136.93

136.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

2.31

35.09

3.23

yoy growth (%)

-100

-93.41

986.39

-83.73

Raw materials

0

-2.01

-34.6

-3.32

As % of sales

0

87.2

98.61

102.77

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.09

-0.11

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.05

0.21

-0.43

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.03

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.04

0

Working capital

0.25

-1.94

1.93

11.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-93.41

986.39

-83.73

Op profit growth

-222.85

-65.18

-150.91

-90.08

EBIT growth

-162.22

-58.72

-253.34

-97

Net profit growth

-213.66

-72.14

-102.92

15.45

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Prabhav Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prabhav Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Antony Isabu Esak

Independent Director

Shivsharan Narayanappa Yulidra

Independent Director

Geeta Rajendra Varma

Independent Director

Gautam Kalu Mohite

Independent Director

Akash Samadhan Suradkar

Independent Director

Pravin Luka Patil

Company Secretary

Prachi Jain

Registered Office

10th Floor Titaanium Business,

Surat-Khajod Road Bhimrad,

Gujarat - 395007

Tel: -

Website: http://www.prabhavind.com

Email: prabhavind@gmail.com

Registrar Office

4A9 Gundecha Onclave,

Kherani Rd Sakinaka,

mumbai 400072

Tel: 91-022-62215779/2851

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: mumbai@skylinerta.com

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Prabhav Industries Ltd share price today?

The Prabhav Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhav Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prabhav Industries Ltd is ₹2.26 Cr. as of 04 Feb ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prabhav Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prabhav Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.02 as of 04 Feb ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prabhav Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prabhav Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prabhav Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Feb ‘19

What is the CAGR of Prabhav Industries Ltd?

Prabhav Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.59%, 3 Years at -32.73%, 1 Year at -51.49%, 6 Month at -55.45%, 3 Month at -16.95% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prabhav Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prabhav Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.93 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 98.99 %

