iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Prabhav Industries Ltd Company Summary

0.49
(0.00%)
Feb 4, 2019|11:58:13 AM

Prabhav Industries Ltd Summary

Prabhav Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 with the name Empire Infrastructure & Developers Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Empire Unifor Software Solutions Ltd with effect from June 29, 2000.During the year 2007-08, the company further changed their name from Empire Unifor Software Solutions Ltd to Prabhav Industries Ltd with effect from March 26, 2008. The company is in the process of putting up the mini steel plant for manufacture of MS Ingots in association with internationally famous Electrotherm Ltd who will supply Electrical furnace and other plant & Machinery as well as render consultancy services. The project is being financed from internal accruals and the commercial production of MS ingots is likely to commence by December 2009.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.