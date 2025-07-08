Prabhav Industries Ltd Summary

Prabhav Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995 with the name Empire Infrastructure & Developers Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Empire Unifor Software Solutions Ltd with effect from June 29, 2000.During the year 2007-08, the company further changed their name from Empire Unifor Software Solutions Ltd to Prabhav Industries Ltd with effect from March 26, 2008. The company is in the process of putting up the mini steel plant for manufacture of MS Ingots in association with internationally famous Electrotherm Ltd who will supply Electrical furnace and other plant & Machinery as well as render consultancy services. The project is being financed from internal accruals and the commercial production of MS ingots is likely to commence by December 2009.